BW LPG India and The Akshaya Patra Foundation Sign MoU to Advance Clean Energy and Nutrition for School Children

VMPL

Puducherry [India], June 24: In a shared commitment to sustainability and child welfare, BW LPG India, India's largest owner and operator of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping, formalized a strategic partnership with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, one of India's largest social impact organisations, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing event held in Puducherry.

As part of the partnership, BW LPG India has facilitated the installation of three LPG-powered industrial curry-making machineseach with a capacity of 500 litresat The Akshaya Patra Foundation's centralised kitchen in Puducherry. This kitchen, which serves over 40,000 nutritious meals daily to children in government schools under the PM POSHAN programme, will benefit from enhanced cooking efficiency and elevated hygiene standards, enabling more effective large-scale meal preparation.

Further strengthening its commitment for FY 2025-26, BW LPG India will extend a contribution exceeding ₹5.55 crore. This includes five-year Revex support for boiler conversions in three kitchensPuri, Udaipur, and Chittorgarhcontinued assistance for energy bills across 16 kitchens nationwide, and backing for two new diesel-to-LPG boiler conversions, advancing the Foundation's shift toward cleaner, sustainable kitchen operations.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Balaji Munjurpet, CFO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said: "This partnership exemplifies the power of sustainable collaboration. BW LPG India's commitment to clean energy has seamlessly aligned with our mission of nourishing children. Their support will help us improve operational efficiency, reduce emissions, and reach more children with safe, hygienic, and wholesome meals every school day."

Capt. Gaurav Bhatia, Director, BW LPG India, was present at the MoU signing along with Mr. Balaji Munjurpet. He states:

"We are committed to the communities in which we operate, and we are proud to continue our partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation to sponsor the energy needs of school kitchens with clean-burning LPG-fuelled equipment, reinforcing our firm conviction in delivering cleaner energy for a better world. Hunger and malnutrition are some of the major causes of low enrolment, increased absenteeism, and early dropouts in schools. Energy for cooking can change this."

As Akshaya Patra enters its Silver Jubilee year, BW LPG India has reaffirmed its commitment for FY 2026-27, pledging over ₹4.8 crore in continued energy support and boiler conversion funding to strengthen the foundation's pan-India kitchen operations. In the upcoming financial years, BW LPG India restated its support by continuing Revex support for the LPG-converted kitchens with an estimated outlay of ₹1.04 crore annually till FY 2029-30. This long-term commitment ensures sustainable energy transitions across multiple Akshaya Patra kitchens, benefitting millions of children nationwide.

Together, this collaboration stands as a model of how corporate responsibility and social impact can create a lasting difference for millions of children across India.

