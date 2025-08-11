"By 2040, India aims to land astronauts on the Moon and bring them back safely", Dr. V. Narayanan, ISRO Chairman, at SRMIST's 21st Convocation 2025

HT Syndication

Kattankulathur, Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 11: 'No matter the heights you achieve, let honesty be the cornerstone of your success,' emphasised Dr. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, during the prestigious 21st Convocation Ceremony held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, Chennai.

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary, Department of Space, Government of India, along with Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, were conferred the prestigious Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) in recognition of their outstanding contributions to science and technology.

Presiding over the ceremony was Dr. T.R. Paarivendhar, Founder Chancellor of SRMIST, who highlighted the institute's commitment to academic excellence and societal impact.

This year, a total of 9,769 degrees were awarded, comprising 7,586 males and 2,183 females. The distribution includes 8,994 undergraduate degrees (7,071 males and 1,923 females), 564 postgraduate degrees (423 males and 141 females), and 211 doctoral degrees (92 males and 119 females). Additionally, 157 rank medallists were honoured, including 93 first-rank holders, 39 second-rank holders, and 25 third-rank holders, celebrating academic excellence across disciplines.

The event was graced by Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, the Chief Guest for the occasion and he delivered an inspiring Convocation address to a full house of graduates, faculty, and dignitaries.

In his address, he stated, "Sincerity, hard work, and patience are the true keys to success. Challenges come to all, but it is overcoming them with determination that shapes your future. Embrace lifelong learning, remain humble, and always remember the sacrifices of your parents. With this spirit, the youth will lead India to become the world's foremost economic power by 2047."

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation, Government of India said, "In the early days, with crucial support such as the small rocket donated by the USA, India's space program took its first steps. Since then, India has made a giant leap in aerospace technology and a giant stride in defence technology, evolving into one of the world's leading nations. This remarkable progress reflects the unwavering vision and dedication of our scientists and engineers, propelling India toward a future defined by technological strength and national security."

The Annual Report of the Institution was presented by the Vice Chancellor, who said, "Women represent 56.4% of our Ph.D. scholars and 44.5% of rank holders, reflecting our commitment to gender equity and inclusive excellence."

He also emphasised, "Uplift others and lead with empathy. Carry forward the values of integrity, curiosity, resilience, and compassion. You are not just graduates, but torchbearers of inclusion, builders of equity, and catalysts of global change."

In recognition of their extraordinary contributions to science and national development, SRMIST conferred the prestigious Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc) upon Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO, Government of India, and Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

Dr. M. Ravichandran said, "At this milestone, as you become professionals, remember success is about who you become over time. Embrace discipline, challenge yourself, build connections, and stay resilient. Cultivate passion and purpose with hard work. Join our nation's vision for 2047 with your skills, stay sincere, and your future will be rewarding."

Thousands of students received their degrees across disciplines, marking the culmination of years of rigorous academic pursuit. The ceremony was a vibrant blend of tradition, pride, and forward-looking optimism, reinforcing SRMIST's role as a premier institution shaping the future of India.

ABOUT SRMIST:

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST-KTR) is a multi-disciplinary university recognised with an A++ accreditation by NAAC and classified as a Category I university with 12B status by UGC/MoE. In the 2024 NIRF rankings, SRMIST secured the 12th position nationally and holds a global '4 Star' rating from QS, along with the India-centric QS IGAUGE Diamond rating.

Driven by a commitment to academic excellence, research innovation, and global outlook, SRMIST-KTR has emerged as one of India's most vibrant knowledge ecosystems. With over 500 active labs, ₹270+ crore in external funding, 600+ funded projects, and more than 53,000 research publications, SRMIST is a research-intensive institution.

SRMIST operates six campuses located at Kattankulathur (Chengalpattu district, Tamil Nadu), Ramapuram and Ramapuram Part (Vadapalani) in Chennai, Tiruchirapalli (in Tamil Nadu), Modi Nagar in NCR New Delhi, Sonepat (in Haryana), Amaravati (in AP), and Gangtok (in Sikkim). More details are available at www.srmist.edu.in.

For more information, please write to:

Devadeep Konwar, Director - Communications

Email: director.communications@srmist.edu.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor