Bynocs and Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital Collaborate to Launch Advanced Amblyopia & Binocular Vision Clinic

New Delhi [India], September 22: Bynocs, a global leader in AI-powered digital therapeutics for binocular vision disorders, has partnered with Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, one of India's most respected institutions, to inaugurate an Advanced Amblyopia & Binocular Vision Clinic.

The clinic was inaugurated in the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Umang Mathur (Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital), along with Dr. Suma Ganesh (Director, Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus, Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital), Dr. Shailja Tibrewal (Senior Consultant, Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus), Dr. Soveeta Rath (Senior Consultant, Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus), Mr. Atanu Hati (General Manager, Bynocs), and Md. Oliullah Abdal (Director, Bynocs).

Addressing a Growing Need

Amblyopia (Lazy Eye) affects 3-5% of the population, making it the most common cause of preventable vision loss in children. If untreated, it can persist into adulthood, limiting functional vision and quality of life.

Intermittent Squint (Intermittent Strabismus) is another significant binocular vision disorder seen across all age groups. Patients may experience double vision, headaches, difficulty focusing, or unstable eye alignment. If not managed effectively, it can impair visual performance and quality of life.

The new clinic brings together clinical expertise and Bynocs' advanced digital therapy programs, designed to treat amblyopia and intermittent squint. The therapy uses AI-driven, game-like exercises that are engaging, home-friendly, and clinically validated.

Voices from the Launch

Chief Guest, Dr. Umang Mathur, CEO, Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital, remarked:

"This clinic is a milestone for eye care. With the right blend of clinical expertise and digital therapeutics like Bynocs, we can effectively manage binocular vision issues across all age groups."

Dr. Suma Ganesh, Director, Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus, noted:

"The therapeutic landscape for amblyopia has evolved. Earlier, only children were treated, but today, even adults with lazy eye can benefit. Bynocs offers a new horizon of hope for these patients."

Dr. Shailja Tibrewal, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus, added:

"Patients today expect clinically effective and practical solutions. Bynocs achieves bothbringing accessible, AI-driven therapy that promotes compliance and measurable outcomes."

Dr. Soveeta Rath, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Ophthalmology & Strabismus, highlighted:

"Intermittent squint is increasingly common in today's world. With this clinic, we can provide patients with early diagnosis and treatment supported by the latest digital therapeutic advances."

Mr. Atanu Hati, General Manager, Bynocs, said: "With over 1,500 clinics and more than 30,000 patients treated worldwide, Bynocs is proud to extend its reach through this collaboration with Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital."

Md. Oliullah Abdal, Director, Bynocs, emphasized:

"We are privileged to partner with Dr. Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital in this endeavor. Our mission is to help patients suffering from amblyopia and intermittent squint while driving innovation and research in binocular vision therapy."

About Bynocs

Bynocs is a pioneer in binocular vision care, offering AI-based digital therapy programs for amblyopia and intermittent squint. Recognized with the Top Innovation Awards received from All India Ophthalmological Society, American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, American Academy of Optometry and Brandon Hall group , Bynocs is trusted by clinicians worldwide. With its presence in over 1,500 clinics across multiple continents and 30,000+ patients successfully treated, Bynocs continues to redefine the therapeutic landscape of vision care.

