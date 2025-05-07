C-DOT, CSIR-NPL sign MoU to boost joint research in classical and quantum communications

New Delhi, May 7 In a major step toward strengthening India’s capabilities in advanced communication technologies, the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and the CSIR-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on research and innovation in classical and quantum communication.

C-DOT is India’s leading telecom R&D body under the Department of Telecommunications, known for its work in network protocols, IoT, M2M, and quantum communications. CSIR-NPL is the National Metrology Institute of India and plays a vital role in scientific measurement, standards, and traceability.

The MoU establishes a long-term framework for joint work in developing, standardising, and delivering next-generation communication technologies, with the agreement bringing together C-DOT’s technical strength in telecom and CSIR-NPL’s expertise in scientific standards and measurement.

As part of the partnership, both organisations will share their research infrastructure, technical know-how, and administrative support.

They also plan to jointly seek funding to support collaborative projects.

The MoU encourages academic exchange through lectures, workshops, and collaborative teaching, aiming to involve researchers, faculty, and students in learning and skill-building across both institutions.

There is a strong focus on managing intellectual property and data generated from joint work.

A clear framework will be developed to define rights, usage, and publishing rules to ensure transparency and fairness.

During the MoU signing ceremony, C-DOT CEO, Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, stressed the importance of quantum communication in protecting India’s digital future.

He said the partnership is both a strategic and national step toward building self-reliant, world-class communication solutions.

CSIR-NPL Director, Professor Venugopal Achanta, welcomed the collaboration and noted that it will support India’s efforts to become a global leader in quantum-secure technologies.

He also emphasised how this partnership will support national campaigns like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ by strengthening the country’s technical foundations.

The partnership is expected to play a significant role in advancing India’s position in the field of secure, future-ready communication systems through indigenous innovation and research.

