C-DOT launches 'Samarth' program to foster startups; 18 startups selected in first cohort

New Delhi [India], June 16 : The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) on Monday launched the 'Samarth' Program to nurture sustainable and scalable business models. In its first phase, 18 startups were selected in cohort 1 through a competitive process.

According to a release from the Ministry of Communications, the Samarth Program is a cutting-edge incubator program for startups in the telecom and ICT sector. Each selected startup receives a grant of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Under the program, the startup are provided with financial grant, fully furnished office space and access to C-DOT's lab facilities at Delhi and Bengaluru campuses. "To kickstart the program C-DOT hosted a mentoring-cum-acceleration session for the first cohort of its "Samarth" incubation program at the C-DOT campus in New Delhi," Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

This program also offers holistic support to startups and innovators working in telecom applications, cybersecurity, 5G/6G technologies, artificial intelligence, IoT, and quantum technologies.

Additionally, 'Smarth Program' is designed in two cohorts of six months each, accommodating up to 18 startups per cohortthus supporting a maximum of 36 startups under the initiative.

In the first phase of this program 18 startups were selected, namely: Turtleneck Systems & Solutions Private Limited, Matisoft Cyber Security Labs Pvt. Ltd., Revino Solutions Private Limited, Ajayan Consulting Pvt Ltd, Vital Carbon Pvt. Ltd., Atibha Research and Development Pvt Ltd, Alphappleton Innovations Private Limited, Agriverse Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Haranzel Technologies Pvt Ltd, Threat Expert Cyber Solutions Pvt Ltd, Brahmi Systems (OPC) Pvt Ltd, Paravani Business Solutions Private Limited, Purvanchal Engineering Systems Private Limited, Aaizel International Technologies Pvt Ltd, Brenin Technologies Private Limited, Jumps Automation LLP, Master Education Pvt. Ltd., and Farsight Innovations Private Limited.

This program was launched in the presence of Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT, Arvind Kumar, DG of STPI, Atul Dhawan, President of TiE (Delhi-NCR Chapter), mentors, venture capitalists, representatives from TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Delhi-NCR, selected startups, and technical mentors from C-DOT. During the session, each selected startup was awarded the first tranche of funding amount.

