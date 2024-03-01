C-DOT, Qualcomm to support startups, developers working on innovative products

New Delhi, March 1 The Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a public-funded Government research institution focused on telecom technology, on Friday announced plans to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies.

The collaboration aims to foster innovation in India and support developers and startups working on innovative products and use cases.

The partnership aims at promoting India’s telecom ecosystem of developers, startups, academia, and industry partners, strengthening the local ‘Make in India’ domestic market by utilising Qualcomm Technologies’ expertise in building innovative telecom solutions.

"With access to Qualcomm Technologies, the highly-skilled local team will accelerate the local ecosystems to develop and commercialise 5G FWA and mmWave solutions and use cases, driving leading-edge Wi-Fi experiences ranging from 200Mbps to 10Gbps+ performance," Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, said in a statement.

Through this partnership, C-DOT and Qualcomm Technologies will work to facilitate access for chosen startups, original equipment manufacturers and academia with foundational technologies and domain experts that will stimulate innovation and help them scale up their Research and Development (R&D) efforts.

Both will also work to accelerate the pace of commercialisation and business development of Indian startups engaged in building indigenous telecom solutions.

"With the government’s push for ‘Design in India’ coupled with growing adoption of 5G and on-device AI, we see greater scope for innovations. We take pride in being India’s trusted partner for accelerating its digital journey," said Savi Soin, Senior Vice President, and President of Qualcomm India.

"We look forward to close strategic collaboration between Qualcomm Technologies, DoT and C-DOT to help accelerate India’s growth story in the years to come," he added.

In addition, Qualcomm Technologies mentioned that the scale and capabilities of their Indian R&D centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Noida are ready to support the local ecosystem in achieving the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor