C2C Advanced Systems Limited raised Rs 28.23 Crore via Anchor Investors Prior to IPO Launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: C2C Advanced Systems Limited specializes in development of complex systems for defence, homeland security and aerospace sectors, successfully secured a capital infusion of Rs 28.23 crore through anchor book process on November 21, 2024 just ahead of the company's scheduled IPO launch. According to the exchange filing, 8 esteemed investors participated in the anchor book offering.

These notable investors include:

1. Aarth AIF

2. Bengal Finance & Investment Pvt. Ltd.

3. J4S Venture Fund- I

4. Kingsman Wealth Fund PCC KIF - II

5. LC Radiance Fund VCC,

6. NAV Capital VCC - NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund,

7. Negen Undiscovered Value Fund

8. Shine Star Build Cap Pvt. Ltd.

C2C Advanced Systems Limited has allocated a total of12,49,200 Equity Shares to these anchor investors, with each share priced at Rs 226. This calculated pricing highlights the strong investor confidence in the company's prospects and its position in the market.

