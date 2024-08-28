Cabinet approves 12 industrial smart city projects

New Delhi [India], August 28 : India will soon sport a grand necklace of industrial smart cities. In a decision on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme.

These industrial smart cities will come up with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

This move is set to transform the industrial landscape of the country creating a robust network of industrial nodes and cities that will significantly boost economic growth and global competitiveness.

Spanning across 10 states and strategically planned along six major corridors, these projects represent a significant leap forward in India's quest to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and economic growth.

These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

This is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030, reflecting the government's vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.

The new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards, built "ahead of demand" on the 'plug-n-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts.

Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services. The industrial cities are envisioned to be growth centers for transformation of whole region.

The smart cities are expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated one million direct jobs and upto three million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialization.

"This will not only provide livelihood opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions where these projects are being implemented," the government said.

