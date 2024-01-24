Cabinet approves India-Oman IT cooperation MoU to boost tech collaboration

New Delhi [India], January 24 : The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology of Oman.

According to a Cabinet press release, the MoU, inked on December 15 last year, aims to foster collaboration and cooperation in the field of Information Technology (IT).

The comprehensive cooperation outlined in the MoU covers a spectrum of activities, including mutual support, sharing of technologies, information exchange, and investments in the IT sector.

This move is anticipated to strengthen the ties between India and Oman, promoting bilateral collaboration in both government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) dimensions.

The MoU is slated to come into effect from the date of its signing and will remain in force for a duration of three years. Its provisions are designed to facilitate increased cooperation, leading to improved collaboration and the creation of employment opportunities in the IT sector, read the press release.

Both countries are set to leverage their respective strengths to benefit mutually from the dynamic field of Information Technology.

The background of this collaboration is rooted in the mandate given to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to promote international cooperation in emerging and frontier areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) under bilateral and regional frameworks.

MeitY has been actively engaging with various countries and multilateral agencies to foster cooperation in the ICT domain.

The MoU with Oman is in line with India's broader initiatives such as Digital India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Make in India, aimed at transforming the nation into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, the collaboration with Oman is seen as a strategic move to explore business opportunities, share best practices, and attract investments in the digital sector, fostering mutual cooperation and growth.

