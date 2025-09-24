Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

New Delhi [India], September 24 : The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs 1865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees, in recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff.

Payment of PLB to eligible railway employee is made each year before the Durga Puja / Dussehra holidays.

This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days' wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees.

The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

The maximum payable amount of PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for each eligible railway employee is Rs.17,951.

The above amount will be paid to various categories, of railway staff like Track maintainers, Loco Pilots, Train Managers (Guard), Station Masters, Supervisors, Technicians, Technician Helpers, Pointsman, Ministerial Staff and other Group 'C' staff.

The performance of Railways in the year 2024-25 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1614.90 Million Tonnes and carried nearly 7.3 billion passengers.

The Cabinet also approved doubling of Bakhtiyarpur - Rajgir - Tilaiya single railway line section (104 Km) in Bihar with total cost of Rs. 2,192 crore The project covering four Districts in the state of Bihar will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 104 Kms.

The Project section also provides rail connectivity to prominent destinations such as Rajgir (Shanti Stupa), Nalanda, Pawapuri etc. attracting pilgrims and tourists from across the country. Multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,434 villages and about 13.46 lakh population and two Aspirational Districts (Gaya and Nawada).

The Cabinet also approved, construction of 4-lane Sahebganj-Areraj-Bettiah section of the NH-139W in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode with a total project length of 78.942 km worth Rs. 3,822.31 crore.

A Rs 69,725 crores package to revitalise India's shipbuilding & maritime sector with a comprehensive 4-pillar approach focused on shipbuilding, maritime financing & boosting domestic capacity has als been green flagged.

