Cabinet approves two more metro lines for Delhi at cost of Rs 8,399 crore

New Delhi, March 13 Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the development of two more Delhi Metro corridors -- Lajpat Nagar to Saket G Block and Inderlok to Indraprastha -- with an investment of Rs 8,399 crore, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said after the meeting.

The total project cost of these two corridors of Delhi Metro's Phase - IV project is Rs 8,399 crore, which will be sourced from the Central government (Rs 4,309 crore); the government of Delhi; and international funding agencies, the minister said.

These two lines will comprise 20.762 kms. The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink and Violet Lines.

The Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will have 11.349 kms of underground lines and 1.028 kms of elevated lines comprising 10 stations.

The Inderlok-Indraprastha Line will provide enhanced connectivity to the Bahadurgarh region of Haryana as commuters from these areas will be able to travel on the Green Line to directly reach Indraprastha as well as various other areas of central and east Delhi.

Eight new interchange stations will come up on these corridors at Inderlok, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Lajpat Nagar, Chirag Dilli and Saket G Block.

These stations will significantly improve the interconnectivity among all the operational lines of the Delhi Metro network.

The Delhi Metro is already constructing a network of 65 kilometres as part of its fourth phase of expansion. These new corridors are expected to be completed by March 2026 in stages.

Presently, the DMRC operates a network of 391 kilometres consisting of 286 stations. The Delhi Metro is now one of the fastest-growing Metro networks in the world.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) has already started the pre-bid activities and preparation of tender documents.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor