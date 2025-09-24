Cabinet clears Rs 1,866 crore bonus for Railway staff ahead of Diwali

New Delhi, Sep 24 In a major festive season push, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) worth Rs 1,866 crore for railway employees, benefiting over 10.90 lakh staff across the country.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the bonus, equivalent to 78 days of wages, recognises the dedicated efforts of railway staff in maintaining smooth operations and improving efficiency.

"The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways," a Cabinet note said.

As per the note, the maximum payable amount of PLB, equivalent to 78 days’ wages for each eligible railway employee, is Rs 17,951.

The above amount will be paid to various categories of railway staff like track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff and other Group ‘C’ staff.

"The performance of Railways in the year 2024-25 was very good. Railways loaded a record cargo of 1614.90 million tonnes and carried nearly 7.3 billion passengers," the Cabinet added.

Last year, the government had cleared a similar payout of Rs 2,029 crore, benefiting more than 11.7 lakh employees.

The Railways Minister also said that the long-awaited Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be launched soon.

Briefing the media on Tuesday, he said the first train has already cleared all required tests and is stationed at Delhi’s Shakur Basti Coaching Depot, while the second train is likely to be ready by mid-October.

"Both trains will be launched together to ensure continuity of overnight services," Vaishnaw added.

Manufactured by BEML using Integral Coach Factory technology, the Vande Bharat Sleeper will feature 16 coaches segmented into AC First Class, AC 2-Tier, and AC 3-Tier.

With a top speed of 180 kmph, it will be among the fastest overnight trains in the country, carrying up to 1,128 passengers.

The train will also offer modern amenities, including reading lights with USB ports, automated announcements, modular pantries, security cameras, and disabled-friendly facilities.

Expectations are high that the new sleeper service may be introduced on the New Delhi-Patna route, particularly with the Bihar Assembly elections approaching later this year.

