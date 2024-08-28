Cabinet gives nod for 12 industrial smart cities covering 10 states with Rs 28,602 crore investment

New Delhi [India], August 28 : Taking a step forward in the manufacturing ecosystem, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved 12 industrial smart cities across the country.

These industrial smart cities are being built under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NIDCP). These industrial nodes will cover 10 states and have been strategically planned along 6 major corridors.

The government will spend an estimated Rs 28,602 crore for these projects, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters at a press briefing.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Cabinet today approved 12 Industrial Smart Cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. The government will invest Rs 28,602 crore for this project."

These industrial areas will be located in Khurpia in Uttrakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in, Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerela, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in AP and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

Investment potential in these industrial hubs are Rs 1.5 lakh crore with 10 lakh direct and 30 lakh indirect employment potential.

"India to soon have a grand necklace of Industrial Smart Cities on the backbone of Golden Quadrilateral as Cabinet approves 12 World-class greenfield Industrial Smart Cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme," DG PIB posted on X, soon after the Cabinet meeting.

The approval of 12 new industrial nodes under the NICDP marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse. With a strategic focus on integrated development, sustainable infrastructure, and seamless connectivity, these projects are set to redefine India's industrial landscape and drive the nation's economic growth for years to come.

These Industrial Smart Cities under National Industrial Corridor Development Programme are aligned with vision of Viksit Bharat. They will cement India's role in global value chains with ready-to-allot land for investors.

