Cabinet okays Phase III of Biomedical Research Career Programme for an outlay of Rs 3,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 1 The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Phase III of the Biomedical Research Career Programme (BRCP) for an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore for six years.

The Phase III programme, beginning 2025-26 to 2030-31, is being implemented in partnership between the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the Wellcome Trust (WT), UK, and the SPV, India Alliance.

"Fellowships and grants have been approved till 2030-31, at a total cost of Rs. 1,500 crore with DBT and WT, UK contributing Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively," according to a Cabinet Communique.

The programme, in alignment with Viksit Bharat goal, aims to foster skills and innovation, as well as to nurture top-tier scientific talent for cutting-edge biomedical research, and promote interdisciplinary research for translational innovation.

It will also strengthen systems supporting high-quality research and reduce regional disparities in scientific capacity to create world-class biomedical research capacity with global impact.

The Cabinet launched Phase I of the programme in 2008-2009 and offered research fellowships, based in India, for biomedical research at world-class standards. Subsequently, Phase II was implemented in 2018/19 with an expanded portfolio.

"Phases I and II positioned India as an emerging hub for biomedical science of international standing. India’s rising investment in science and its growing role in the global knowledge economy demand a new phase of strategic effort. Building on the gains of earlier Phases, Phase-III will invest in talent, capacity, and translation aligned with national priorities and global benchmarks," the Communique said.

The Phase-III will implement programmes such as early career and intermediate research fellowships in basic, clinical, and public health. These are globally recognised and tailored for the formative stages of a scientist's research career.

It will also offer a collaborative grants programme, which includes career development grants and catalytic collaborative grants for 2-3 investigator teams for early and mid-senior career researchers, respectively, with a strong research track record in India.

The research management programmes will also be rolled out to strengthen core research endeavours.

Further, Phase III will also focus on strengthening mentorship, networking, public engagement, and developing new and innovative national and international partnerships.

Together, the research fellowships, collaborative grants, and the research management programme with pan-India implementation will drive scientific excellence, skills development, collaboration, and knowledge exchange.

"Expected outcomes include training over 2,000 students and postdoctoral fellows, generating high-impact publications, enabling patentable discoveries, earning peer recognition, enabling a 10-15 per cent increase in support to women, 25-30 per cent of collaborative programmes to approach TRL4 and above, and an expanded footprint of activities and engagement in Tier-2/3 settings," the Communique said.

