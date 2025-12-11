Cable landing station to be set up in Gujarat's Dhuvaran; to generate Rs 1,317-crore investment and 1,300 jobs

Ahmedabad, Dec 11 The Gujarat government has taken a major step toward strengthening its digital and data infrastructure with the signing of a memorandum of understanding to set up a cable landing station (CLS) project in Dhuvaran village of Anand district, government officials said on Thursday.

The agreement was formalised at Gandhinagar's Mahatma Mandir in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi during the Regional AI Impact Conference.

The MoU was signed between the Gujarat government, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City and Sharjah-based Henox IT and Data Centers Private Limited.

The project entails a potential investment of Rs 1,317 crore and is expected to generate more than 1,300 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Officials said the establishment of the CLS will significantly boost data centre capacity and Information and Communications Technology infrastructure development in the state, positioning Gujarat as a preferred destination for hyperscale and enterprise data centres.

The enhanced connectivity is also expected to accelerate growth in AI, machine learning, startup ecosystems and GCC (Global Capability Centres).

After the signing, Henox IT CEO Masood M. Sharif Mohammed, Rashid Al Ali and the UAE Ambassador to India Abdulnasser Jamal Alshehhi held one-to-one discussions with the Chief Minister Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Sanghavi and the state's Science and Technology Minister Jitu Vaghani.

Chief Minister Patel said the project will provide Gujarat with fast and robust international connectivity, making the state a crucial gateway for global data traffic and strengthening India's digital independence.

Henox IT's CEO highlighted that the Cable Landing Station will serve as a vital link between India and global internet infrastructure, acting as the backbone for high-bandwidth applications, including those required for smart cities.

Senior officials including Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Jayanti Ravi, Industries Principal Secretary Mamta Verma, Chief Minister's Additional Principal Secretary Avantika Singh, Secretary Vikrant Pandey and Science and Technology Secretary P. Bharathi were also present.

The Anand district, located in Gujarat, is widely known as the "Milk Capital of India” thanks to Amul and the cooperative dairy movement that began in the region and transformed India's rural economy.

Formed in 1997 after being carved out of Kheda district, Anand district is both an agricultural and industrial hub, with a strong base in dairy, food processing, engineering, pharmaceuticals, and now emerging IT and data-infrastructure projects.

The district includes key towns such as Anand, Nadiad, Karamsad, Vallabh Vidyanagar and Khambhat, known for educational institutions, cooperative culture, and historic trade links.

Fertile soil, canal irrigation and a thriving rural economy support its agriculture, while good road and rail connectivity keep it well-linked to Ahmedabad, Vadodara and major ports.

With a mix of cooperative success, growing industry and academic institutions, Anand remains one of Gujarat's most progressive and economically vibrant districts.

