Cadabams Hospitals Unveils 'Anvita' Long-Term Rehabilitation Center and Honors Mental Health Champions

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: Cadabams Hospitals is proud to announce the launch of Anvita, a state-of-the-art long-term rehabilitation center dedicated to individuals battling chronic mental health disorders. This facility offers comprehensive care, including long-term rehabilitation, crisis intervention, post-rehabilitative care, and supported living programs. Designed with luxury and comfort in mind, Anvita provides a serene environment conducive to healing and recovery.

Sandesh Cadabam, Managing Director of Cadabams Hospitals, stated, "The launch of Anvita represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing comprehensive and compassionate care for individuals with chronic mental health disorders. This facility embodies our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for those in need of long-term rehabilitation and support."

In conjunction with the launch, Cadabams hosted an event to honor outstanding contributions in the mental health field. The Cadabams Distinguished Psychiatrist 2025 Award was presented to Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar, Senior Professor (Retd) at the Department of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, recognizing his exceptional work in psychiatric care. The Cadabams Distinguished Mental Health Professional 2025 Award was awarded to Dr. Vijaya Raman, Professor at the Department of Psychiatry, St. John's Medical College Hospital, for her significant impact on mental health services.

Additionally, the Bright Star Awards were introduced to honor individuals who have demonstrated exceptional resilience in their recovery journeys from addiction and psychiatric illnesses. These awards celebrate the strength and determination of those who have overcome significant mental health challenges, serving as beacons of hope for others.

Cadabams Hospitals remains steadfast in its mission to advance mental health care, offering innovative solutions and unwavering support to individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.

For further details please contact:

Broadnection

Srivatsa/Prashant

Email:

srivatsa@broadnection.com or prashant@broadnection.com

Contact: +91- 8861222780/ 9582602429

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor