CADFEM India and IIT Roorkee Launch Pioneering Digital Twin Lab to Advance Simulation-Led Innovation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4: CADFEM India Pvt. Ltd., an Ansys (now part of Synopsys) Elite Channel Partner, has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT-R) to set up one of India's most advanced Digital Twin Simulation Labs. This strategic collaboration is a milestone in strengthening India's digital engineering education and research, bringing together Ansys' world-class Multiphysics simulation technologies and CADFEM's deep engineering expertise to empower the next generation of innovators.

Under the MoU, IIT Roorkee will gain access to Ansys' state-of-the-art Digital Twin, CFD, FEM, and Electromagnetics simulation solutions for academic research, curriculum enhancement, and skill development. CADFEM will provide software licenses, technical workshops, ongoing support, and collaborative research guidance to help students and faculty tackle real-world engineering challenges using simulation.

“We are proud to partner with IIT Roorkee, an institution known for academic excellence and research leadership. This MoU reinforces our vision to bring the power of engineering simulation to every campus in India by establishing these digital labs. The lab is envisioned as a model for future-ready academic ecosystems, bridging education and industry with simulation-led innovation and paving the way for similar initiatives across top Indian institutions,” said Madhukar Chatiri, CEO, CADFEM APAC.

The collaboration will include joint workshops, lectures, publications, and outreach activities that promote the application of Digital Twin and Multiphysics simulation in solving complex engineering problems. Researchers and scholars will also co-author scientific publications in emerging areas like sustainable systems, smart infrastructure, and AI-enabled product development.

“This partnership represents our long-standing commitment to build India's academic and research ecosystem. By integrating advanced simulation workflows into the institute's curriculum and labs, we are enabling a new generation of engineers to be industry-ready and innovation-driven,” said Prof Kamal Kishore Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee.

The partnership is not only a leap forward for IIT Roorkee but also serves as a blueprint for similar collaborations with other IITs and top academic institutions across the country.

This landmark collaboration between CADFEM India and IIT Roorkee not only accelerates the adoption of Digital Twin technologies in academia but also sets a new benchmark for how institutions can bridge education and industry. By creating a scalable, future-ready model, the partnership signals a transformative shift in engineering education. This will equip students, researchers, and faculty to solve complex challenges, drive innovation, and contribute meaningfully to India's digital future.

About CADFEM India:

CADFEM India, a part of the CADFEM Group, serves as a leading Channel Partner of Ansys, the global simulation technology leader. As an Ansys (now a part of Synopsys) Elite Partner, CADFEM India offers comprehensive simulation-based engineering solutions worldwide. Specializing in engineering simulation solutions, CADFEM India is a top provider of computer-aided engineering (CAE) software and services globally. With a focus on digital engineering solutions, CADFEM India enables companies to leverage simulation, automation, and process optimization for innovative product development. Committed to pushing engineering boundaries, CADFEM India empowers clients to utilize the full potential of simulation to drive innovation and achieve breakthrough results. For more information, visit https://www.cadfem.ai/in

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/cadfem-india/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/cadfem_in?lang=en

