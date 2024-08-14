CAG India partners with Uzbekistan counterpart to exchange auditing expertise

New Delhi [India], August 14 : The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a step towards fostering international cooperation signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Chamber of Accounts, Republic of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent.

The agreement, inked by the two Supreme audit institutions, aims to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two nations.

As per a statement from the auditor, this MoU establishes a collaboration platform for exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals to develop capacity for conducting audits.

Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India, expressed his confidence in the partnership, stating, "Our MoU is important as collaborative efforts and knowledge sharing among SAIs promote the dissemination of best practices and innovative solutions, creating a global network of expertise."

"Additionally, investing in capacity building ensures that SAIs are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to audit complex government programs effectively, thereby contributing to the development of more resilient and sustainable governance frameworks," Murmu said.

Further highlighting the broader implications of the MoU, Murmu said this memorandum of understanding will encapsulate the urgency for the two institutions to embrace a new phase of collaborative engagement.

"We have much to learn from each other's best practices"

Adiz Muzaffarovich Boboyev, Chairman the Chamber of Accounts, Republic of Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of the agreement in developing and strengthening the professional capacity and audit methodologies of their institution.

Boboyev expressed his optimism for strengthening of institutional auditing at Chamber of Accounts under the broader umbrella of the MoU which would pave the way for greater accountability and improved governance.

The signing of the MoU marks a significant milestone in promoting closer ties and collaboration among the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of India and Uzbekistan, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence in auditing practices.

During his visit to Tashkent, the CAG of India also paid his respects to the former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Monument. Murmu also visited the Lal Bahadur Shastri Center for Indian Culture in Tashkent.

