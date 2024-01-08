CAIT call upon exporters to refrain from doing business with Maldives

New Delhi [India], January 8 : In a stern response to recent derogatory remarks directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by certain political figures in the Maldives, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged traders and exporters to refrain from conducting business dealings with the Maldives.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in a joint statement said that the "offensive comments" targeting the PM have been deemed unacceptable by the business community, and this call to boycott aims to express solidarity and register disapproval against such disrespectful behaviour.

They stressed the need for mutual respect in diplomatic discourse and condemned any form of disrespect towards the leaders of friendly nations.

"The appeal encourages traders to stand united in sending a strong message against such behaviour by temporarily abstaining from trade engagements with the Maldives," the statement said.

The CAIT's top representatives said that while international relations must be based on mutual respect and cooperation, derogatory comments aimed at political leaders can strain bilateral ties.

"The appeal emphasizes the importance of maintaining diplomatic decorum and fostering positive relations between nations. The Maldives Government should tender an apology to India for the unacceptable utterances of its few of responsible people."

A massive row was triggered after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging and unsavoury references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, have since come out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots. They also voiced support for PM Modi's call for promoting beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

The Maldives government has, however, distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

In a post shared on X, Moosa Zameer stated, "The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of #Maldives. We remain committed to fostering a positive and constructive dialogue with all our partners, especially our neighbours, based on mutual respect and understanding."

