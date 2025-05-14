CAIT calls for boycott of travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan by traders and citizens

New Delhi [India], May 14 : The traders' body, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), has called upon Indian traders and citizens to completely boycott travel to Turkey and Azerbaijan in response to their open support for Pakistan amidst current hostilities.

CAIT has long been running a nationwide campaign to boycott Chinese products, which has had a considerable impact, and it now intends to extend this movement to Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The organisation will coordinate with travel and tour operators and other relevant stakeholders to intensify this campaign.

CAIT Secretary General and Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk, Praveen Khandelwal, made this appeal on Wednesday and emphasised that a travel boycott by Indian citizens to Turkey and Azerbaijan, in protest against their support for Pakistan, could significantly affect the economies of these countries, particularly their tourism sector.

Citing 2024 data, Khandelwal highlighted that Turkey received around 62.2 million foreign tourists, with approximately 300,000 tourists arriving from India alone. This marked a 20.7 per cent increase in Indian tourists compared to 2023.

Turkey's total tourism revenue stood at USD 61.1 billion, with each Indian tourist spending an average of USD 972, amounting to a total estimated Indian expenditure of USD 291.6 million, the trader's body added.

He stated that if Indian tourists boycott Turkey, the country could suffer a direct loss of approximately USD 291.6 million. In addition to this, the cancellation of Indian weddings, corporate events, and other cultural programs would cause even further indirect economic losses.

Speaking about Azerbaijan, Khandelwal noted that in 2024, the country received about 2.6 million foreign tourists, of whom around 250,000 were Indians. The average spending by an Indian tourist was 2,170 AZN, which is approximately USD 1,276, leading to a total Indian contribution of roughly USD 308.6 million. A boycott by Indian tourists could therefore result in a direct loss of this magnitude, he added.

As Indian travelers mainly visit Azerbaijan for leisure, weddings, entertainment, and adventure activities, a large-scale decline could cause a noticeable economic slowdown in these sectors.

Khandelwal said this economic pressure could force both Turkey and Azerbaijan to reconsider their policies towards India. It would also result in reduced cultural exchange and a negative impact on local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and other tourism-related services in both countries.

