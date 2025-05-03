CAIT hails move to ban all imports from Pak, urges traders to boost local production

New Delhi, May 3 The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Saturday welcomed the “bold and decisive step” taken by the government to prohibit the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, with immediate effect.

According to a notification by the Commerce Ministry, “Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders.”

“This decision sends a strong and unequivocal message that trade and economic engagement cannot continue in the face of persistent hostility and anti-India activities emanating from across the border,” said Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT and BJP MP.

Khandelwal further stated that this move is not only in line with national security interests but also reflects the sentiment of the trading community and the citizens of India, who have long demanded strict action against economic ties with nations that support or tolerate terrorism.

According to the official notification, this restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy and “any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the Government of India”.

CAIT National President B.C. Bhartia urged all traders across the country to fully support and comply with this policy, and to ensure that no goods from Pakistan enter Indian markets through direct or backdoor channels.

“The CAIT reiterates its resolve to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government in its efforts to protect India’s national interests and promote self-reliance through Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” said the trade body which represents the interests of small and medium-sized businesses, traders, and entrepreneurs across the country.

It also called upon Indian manufacturers and entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity to strengthen domestic production and substitute any goods that were previously imported from Pakistan, thereby boosting indigenous industry and creating new avenues for employment and growth.

