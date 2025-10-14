California Pistachios Flexes Its Strength with New India Advertising Campaign: The Better Snack

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Wonderful® Pistachios, the world's largest grower and processor of pistachios and distributor of California Pistachios, has launched its second advertising campaign called "The Better Snack" in India. The campaign follows the success of its debut initiative, "The Better Nut," and continues to position pistachios as a protein-rich, guilt-free, and tasty choice for consumers in a fun, relatable way.

The campaign is running for six weeks, in two phases, across billboards and newspapers in six key cities Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad. In Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bengaluru, six of the 19 billboard sites feature immersive 3D installations of a flexing pistachio arm that champions strength with protein and zero guilt, alongside a bold pistachio nut that playfully nods to the joy of snacking anytime, guilt-free. Together, the creatives bring to life how pistachios make snacking nutritious, tasty, and unapologetically fun. The upcoming phase will include premium front-page newspaper placements in The Times of India across all six cities, further amplifying the campaign's presence.

Shail Pancholi, Spokesperson for California Pistachios in India, added, "Pistachios aren't just good for you - they're fun to snack on. Packed with protein, big on taste, and perfect for cracking into anytime, they bring the joy back to snacking without the guilt. With 'The Better Snack' campaign, we're showing consumers that pistachios can be the smart choice and the fun choice, all in one. Whether it's a mid-day hunger pang or a late-night craving, pistachios make every snacking moment better."

The campaign is backed by insights from a global study conducted by Wonderful Pistachios across 10 countries, with over 12,400 respondents, including 2,415 from India. In key cities like Delhi and Ahmedabad, over 60% of consumers base their food decisions on nutritional value. The findings also show that 86% of Indian respondents actively seek protein-rich foods, while 69% believe plant-based protein is as good as meat-based alternatives - well above the global average of 55%.

Diana Salsa, Vice President of Marketing at Wonderful Pistachios, said, "With health and nutrition taking centre stage in India's snacking culture, we are excited to bring our second campaign to this market. 'The Better Snack' celebrates pistachios not just as a source of protein, but as a versatile, guilt-free indulgence that fits into the everyday lives of consumers. This campaign reinforces our mission to make California Pistachios the go-to choice for mindful snacking."

California Pistachios are grown and distributed by The Wonderful Company, the world's largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley. California Pistachios are Non-GMO, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Sun-ripened in the moderate Mediterranean climate of California, these distinctively green nuts pack taste and contain antioxidants and over 30 different nutrients. California Pistachios in India are available under leading brands and private labels at retail outlets, grocery stores, and online platforms.

