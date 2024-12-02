Calling All Aspiring Sports Professionals: IISM Opens Admissions for Academic Year 2025

New Delhi [India], December 2: The International Institute of Sports & Management has announced that the admissions for UG, PG in Sports Management & Sports Science, and PGP in Sports Management for the academic year 2025 are now open.

In collaboration with the University of Mumbai & GICED (Garware Institute of Career Education and Development), all programs offered at IISM, such as Bachelor of Sports Management & Sports Science (10+2), Masters of Sports Management & Sports Science (10+2+3), and IISM's esteemed Autonomous Post Graduate Program in Sports Management (10+2+3) are designed to develop skilled professionals in Sports Management and Sports Science.

The Sports Management & Sports Science programs at IISM offer a dynamic & comprehensive curriculum catering to diverse fields, including but not limited to Sports Marketing, Strategic Management, Sports Finance, Sports Laws, Athlete Management, Sports Analytics, Strength & Conditioning, Sports Psychology, Sports Analytics, Bio mechanics, Kinesiology, and Sports Nutrition.

Moreover, the domain-specific projects and masterclasses by renowned industry experts like Dr. Pralay Majumdar –Sports Scientist & Ex Dean of SAI, Mr. Bhavesh Singh Sabharwal – Business Head -“Sourav Ganguly”, Mr. Joe Kuruvilla- CEO of Sports Odyssey, Tushar Sharma -Associate Director – Brand Marketing at My 11Circle, and Dr. Pradyumna Tembhekar -Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Physician provides the students with an in-depth insight of the Sports Business & Science arena, transforming the aspiring talents into future sports leaders.

IISM students & alumni have worked at mega sports events like IPL, ISL, PKL, Khelo India, WPL, National Games, FIFA World Cup Qatar, and many are currently working with sporting organisations like Sports Authority of India, DreamSetGo, ITW Consulting Pvt.Ltd., Sports For All, Cricbuzz, Sportz Interactive, Decathlon, Cult. Fit Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Disney+Hotstar, Viacom18 and so on.

IISM has paved a new path for young Indian sports enthusiasts and business aspirants, enhancing their skills & knowledge, helping them to lead on the global stage, and opening a gateway into the world of sports ecosystem.

However, in early 2000, a big league like IPL used to hire sports professionals & managers from outside of India due to the lack of skilled managers in India, and that intrigued former Indian Cricketer & the founder of IISM, Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni to establish the first Sports Management Institute of India.

“ If you want to pursue a career in sports management or sports science, now is the best time to do that as India has prepared the bid to host the Olympics 2036. No doubt, the job opportunities in sports business & science area are rapidly evolving,” the founder of IISM & an active member of the National Sports Education Board Committee, Mr. Kulkarni told us.

In 2020, IISM became the first Sports Management Institute to be awarded the ‘Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar' by the hands of former President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, and former Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Anurag Thakur Ji for the ‘Development for Sports' Category.

Notably, IISM also has been the official knowledge partner of ‘Khelo India' since 2020. Many alumni and students not only worked at the 37th National Games and several ‘Khelo India' leagues but also contributed their skills in making the ‘SOP’ of ‘Khelo India'.

Aman Kumar, an IISM Alumni (MSM 2019), shared, “I didn't want to go for a general MBA. Also, being an athlete and sports enthusiast, I always wanted to make my career in the sports field. So, I joined the Master of Sports Management program at IISM. There's no looking back since then. After passing out from IISM, now I work with the Govt. projects for Sports Authority of India (SAI), National Games & Khelo India”.

IISM aims to develop more Sports Management professionals and Sports Science experts in India who can compete globally and work in events like the Olympics, FIFA World Cup, World Championships, Asian Games, or other major competitions. As well as IISM is committed to fostering grassroots sports on Indian soil.

About IISM

Founded by former International Test cricketer Mr. Nilesh Kulkarni and co-founded by Mrs. Rasika Kulkarni, an event management industry stalwart, the International Institute of Sports & Management (IISM) is an initiative of Eduhub Education Pvt Ltd. Since its establishment in 2010, IISM has nurtured over 4,000 students, guiding them into the fields of sports business and sports science, both in India and internationally.

To enrol for admission, visit our website, www.iismworld.com and register for the SMAT/SSAT entrance exam.

Join the Asia's First & Largest Sports Education Institute & Be the Thought Leader in the Industry.

