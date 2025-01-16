CamCom and Vistas Global Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Smart City Management With AI Innovation

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 16: In a strategic alliance poised to reshape the future of urban living, CamCom and Vistas Global have announced a transformative partnership to revolutionize smart city management. By uniting CamCom's expertise in cutting-edge AIembodied in its AI&™[?], the Large Vision Model (LVM)with Vistas Global's industry leadership, this collaboration aims to enhance safety, streamline service efficiency, and foster sustainable growth for cities worldwide.

The two companies will deliver AI-driven observability, traceability, and accountability in managing smart city assets and operations through this partnership. This initiativesupported by Vistas Global's CommandNXT program, a Public Private Partnership (PPP) frameworkwill provide actionable insights, operational controls, and improved compliance for critical urban infrastructure, starting with Indian urban centers. Through real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and robust governance controls, the partnership sets a new standard for using advanced AI to tackle complex urban challenges and bolster overall public safety.

Replacing traditional command-and-operating facilities, these AI-driven Command Centres will showcase the potential of innovation under the PPP model, ensuring inclusive growth, efficient city planning, and the sustainable use of digital infrastructure and data. By focusing on community engagement and environmental responsibility, the alliance also aligns with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda, underscoring its commitment to people-centered urban transformation.

Ajith Nayar, Co-founder & CEO of CamCom, stated: "This strategic partnership with Vistas Global marks the beginning of a remarkable digital journey for CamCom. We are committed to delivering AI-powered solutions that revolutionize public safety, urban development, and operational effectiveness worldwide. By aligning our expertise with the New Urban Agenda and the UN SDGs, we ensure that innovation directly addresses real-world challengesmaking our cities safer, smarter, and more resilient."

Suraj Thampi, CEO of Aria Holding, which owns Vistas Global, added: "At Aria Holdings, we see technology as a catalyst for meaningful societal change. Our collaboration with CamCom, through the CommandNXT program, goes beyond redefining public safety and city managementit sets a precedent for responsible, inclusive urban development. By harnessing AI-driven insights within a PPP framework, we empower governments and communities to shape cities that prioritize well-being, economic growth, and shared prosperity."

