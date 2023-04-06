Campden Family Connect completes 7 years in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (/BusinessWire India): Campden Family Connect (CFC), the pre-eminent membership network for India's ultra-high-net-worth community, family business owners and their family offices with a net worth of over 250 crores, has successfully completed 7 years in India. It is the first of its kind venture between RAAY - the Amit Patni Family Office, Arihant Patni and Campden Wealth. CFC has members in over 14 cities in India from a diverse range of industries and segments.

Campden globally provides education, research and networking opportunities to families of significant wealth, supporting their critical decisions, helping to achieve enduring success for their enterprises, family offices and safeguarding their family legacy. The global Campden community includes over 1400 members from 43 countries.

"Campden has been a visionary in bringing the knowledge forum together for family offices and family businesses. It creates a cohesive environment where family members and principals/nextgens learn from each other's journeys in a closed door environment. We are very happy that we have been able to add value to the Campden members and I am looking forward to growing this club across multi-cities and nextgens as well as bringing more women onto the platform. With the growth of family businesses and UHNWIs, the need for a platform like Campden becomes very important to not only conserve wealth but also grow your family businesses," said Amit Patni, Director, Campden Family Connect, speaking on the occasion.

Since its inception in India in 2016, CFC has conducted over 85 knowledge formats, both in-person and virtual, across the country in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Pune, Jaipur, and Coimbatore. Campden's knowledge formats cover subjects such as family business governance, succession and legacy planning, next-generation grooming and induction, family office structuring, co-investment, investment education and alternative investments, giving its members access to best practices in the family business, family office and family wealth space.

To further their commitment to knowledge sharing and community building, CFC is orgsing the 8th Indian Families in Business Forum in Mumbai on 18th April. Themed "Unlocking Potential, Accelerating Growth," the event addresses unique challenges faced by family businesses, such as maintaining continuity across generations while navigating a constantly evolving business landscape. The programme is designed to provide attendees with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to unlock the full potential of their businesses and take their family businesses to new heights of success. In addition, a pre-event networking sundowner aboard a luxurious yacht is orgsed on 17th April, exclusively for members to network with like-minded families.

