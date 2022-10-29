Can Shiba Inu and ApeCoin Balloon in value before the end of October amid Big Eyes Coin's record of USD 9 million in Presale Game?

While autumn is historically considered the best time for the crypto prices to soar to the hitherto highs, this October has yet to be kind to the crypto flock.

Despite Covid's detrimental aftermath, the most significant war conflict in Europe since the events of the second world war and the raging recession that hit most developed countries, many analysts remain optimistic regarding the crypto prospects.

Amid anticipating bull run that is believed to occur somewhere close to the end of October, we thought it would be an excellent idea to cover some basics about two meme coins that, for a number of reasons, failed to meet the investors' expectations, and are currently trading below their predicted value. On top of that, we will see how up-and-coming meme token Big Eyes Coin could challenge these two projects with its unique value proposition. Let's dive in.

Big Eyes Coin: Watch The Throne

Despite being the new kid on the crypto block, Big Eyes Coin has been on the hunt to become the most vicious predator, patiently waiting to make the final move. Jokes aside, this project could not hurt a fly. Look at this cute anime-inspired little cat waiting for you to pay some attention.

However, cuteness is only among many traits it could offer as the cat nation (the unofficial name of the community around the project) has a couple of more aces up its sleeves.

Namely, the project amalgamates arguably two of the most lucrative crypto sectors under its umbrella: DeFi and NFTs. Holders of the platform's native token, BIG, can either enjoy flipping their favourite Big Eyes NFTs or stake BIG tokens to earn passive income. Either way, cat nation will not let you down, so be sure to check this project out, as the October season brings wonders to those who believe.

Apecoin: The Land Of The APE

Ever since Apecoin was airdropped to the holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs, the token has been underperforming almost on every front. Despite the upcoming metaverse game 'Otherside', APE tokens are being accepted as a payment method for the venerable fashion house of Gucci and generally resonating with the crypto flock, Apecoin was unable to solidify its place among the crypto elite.

However, a silver lining at the end of the tunnel could change everything overnight. If the market of NFTs travels north, dragging the price of BAYC NFTs to new highs, the APE token will follow this movement in no time. Considering that the crypto market is preparing for an impressive rally to conclude October on a bright note, the price spike in APE could be just around the corner.

Shiba Inu: The Dogecoin Killer

Since Shiva Inu's native token, SHIB, skyrocketed in price in 2021, the land of the dogs has gradually failed to meet its initial expectations. In order to combat these unfortunate developments, the team behind the project has been building a broader ecosystem beyond its token to create what they call a Shibaverse, where all the Shiba Inu enthusiasts can meet and enjoy their passion together. While it is unclear whether the current bullish run will succeed, if it does, SHIB could spike handsomely, bringing joy to its long-term supporters.

