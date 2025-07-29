Canara HSBC Life Insurance Launches SecureInvest- A Unit-linked Plan Offering Life Cover up to 100x of Annualised Premium

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], July 29: Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited ('Canara HSBC Life Insurance'), today announced the launch of its latest product 'SecureInvest,' (UIN: 136L092V01) a non-participating, Unit Linked Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan designed to align with the evolving financial goals and life stages of policyholders. SecureInvest combines high life cover offering up to 100 times of the Annualized Premium with the potential for market-linked growth.

* SecureInvest Rewards Long-Term Commitment with Loyalty Additions and Maturity Boosters

* Tailored for Every Life Stage: Choose Between SecureInvest Choice Option and SecureInvest Forever Option

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rishi Mathur, Chief Distribution Officer- Alternate Channels and Chief Marketing Officer, Canara HSBC Life Insurance said, "At Canara HSBC Life Insurance, we understand that life is full of promises, to grow, to protect, and to leave a legacy. To ensure these promises are met, we have crafted this plan tailored to every stage of the policyholder's life. SecureInvest reflects our continued focus on creating meaningful solutions for our customers. This plan blends substantial life cover, investment growth, and long-term value creation- all in one offering designed to evolve with the customer's financial journey."

This plan is packed with consumer-friendly features. Policyholders are rewarded for their long-term commitment with Loyalty Additions starting at the end of the 10th policy year and recurring every 5th year thereafter, along with Maturity Boosters at the end of the policy term. Policyholders may also benefit from tax advantages on premiums paid and benefits received, as per prevailing tax laws.

SecureInvest comes with two plan options, catering to different life goals:

1. SecureInvest Choice- Offers life cover during the policy term, plus the accumulated fund value on maturity.

2. SecureInvest Forever - Extends protection up to age 85, making it ideal for those who wish to build a legacy for their loved ones.

The plan also includes 12 fund choices, six portfolio management strategies, and features like partial withdrawals, premium redirection, and fund switching offering policyholders' greater control over their investments.

About Canara HSBC Life Insurance:

Incorporated in 2007, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company Limited is promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia Pacific) Holdings Limited. Punjab National Bank is also a shareholder of the Company. As a bancassurance led insurance company with its corporate office at Gurugram, Haryana and more than 100 branch offices as of the date of the DRHP (defined below), pan India, Canara HSBC Life brings together the trust and market knowledge of public and private banks.

For more than 17 years now, the Company sells and services customers through multiple channels and well diversified network of Canara Bank and the Indian branch of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in multiple cities across the country. The Company has a vast portfolio of life insurance solutions and offers various products across individual and group space comprising of life, health, term plans, retirement solutions, credit life and employee benefit segments through partner banks, digital, and direct field force.

With an aim to provide simpler insurance and faster claim process, the Company intends to keep the promises of their customers alive with their 'Promises Ka Partner' philosophy.

