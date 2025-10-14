Canara Robeco AMC Allotment Status: Check Latest GMP and Status on NSE and BSE

The Initial public offering (IPO) of Canara Robeco AMC will be finalised today evening, Tuesday (October 14). Subscribers will receive an alert on the broker application and a message from NSE or BSE for the allotment status. If the funds are not allotted, then the investor's amount will be unblocked by Wednesday, October 15.

The Canara Robeco IPO was open for subscription between October 9, 2025 to October 13, 2025, with the share price band of Rs 253-266 per share, with a lot size of 56 shares, with a minimum amount of Rs 14,168. The tentative date of listing of Canara Robeco IPO National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be on October 16, 2055.

Canara Robeco raised a total of Rs 1,326.13 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 4,98,54,357 equity shares. The issue was subscribed by 9.74 times, which had fetched 4.30 lakh shares, attracting bids over Rs 9,000 crore.

The qualified institutional investors subscribed 25.82 times, while the non-institutional investors subscribed 6.45 times, and the retail investors subscribed 1.91 times.

Canara Robeco AMC GMP

The share price of Canara Robeco IPO was trading at Rs 13-15 in grey market premium (GMP). The unofficial market suggest a listing of 5% premium on NSE and BSE. The GMP stood at around Rs 20 when the bidding had kicked off.

How To Check Canara Robeco AMC IPO Allotment Status on NSE?

1. Visit the NSE official website at nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

2. Select Symbol "CRAMC" from drop-down list.

3. Enter PAN and application number.

4. Click on Submit to view allotment status.

How To Check Canara Robeco AMC IPO Allotment Status on BSE?

1. Visit the BSE official website at bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select "Issue Type".

3. Select "Issue Name"

4. Enter application number or PAN number.

5. Click on "I'm not a robot to verify yourself.

6. Click on Search to check IPO allotment status.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is a firm with a long-standing presence and strong institutional support. Guided by an experienced management team and backed by corporate governance, the company provides a diversified range of equity products, following a disciplined, research-driven investment approach.