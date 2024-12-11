Canarys and Technophiles India Successfully Host 'Dine with DevOps II 2024' - Paving the Way for the Future of DevOps

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Canarys Automations Limited (NSE: CANARYS), a trailblazer in DevOps consulting with over 20 years of experience, joined hands with Technophiles India to host Dine with DevOps II 2024, the largest DevOps conference of the year. Held at the Courtyard by Marriott in Mumbai, the event focused on Decoding the Complexity of DevOps and DevSecOps Across the Industries, offering a platform for insightful discussions and innovative ideas shaping the future of the industry.

As the proud "Powered By Partner" of the event, Canarys played a pivotal role in fostering meaningful conversations around the future of DevOps. One of the standout moments was Canarys' session, "Development to Deployments: What Not to Do - Distilling 20 Years of DevOps Experience," which delivered actionable insights and best practices, resonating deeply with attendees from various industries.

The Canarys booth was a hub of vibrant discussions, featuring solutions that showcased how businesses can transform their DevOps practices through cutting-edge automation and tools. Delegates explored practical applications of technologies like GitHub, GitLab, Azure DevOps, and Kubernetes, highlighting Canarys' expertise in driving impactful DevOps and DevSecOps transformations.

"We are thrilled by the success of Dine with DevOps II 2024 and deeply grateful to Technophiles India for creating such a memorable event. The enthusiasm and engagement from the delegates inspire us to continue shaping the future of DevOps together," said Selza Noronha | Vice President - Solution Sales at Canarys.

Canarys Proven Expertise

Canarys Automations Limited is Advanced Specialization Partner on DevOps with GitHub on Microsoft Azure, GitHub Verified Partner, Snyk Partner, GitLab Certified Professional Services Partner (PSP) and GitLab Open Partner, and Atlassian Silver Solution Partner. Canarys DevSecOps experts are certified professionals with deep technical expertise in tools and technologies such as Azure DevOps, GitHub, Snyk, GitLab, Terraform, Atlassian, Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, Jenkins, and more.

With over 1,000 customers across India, APAC, and the USA, Canarys provides solutions and services around DevSecOps platform Implementation, Pipeline Automations, End-to-End DevOps adoption assistance, Containerization of applications, Agile Process workflow automation and customization, Integrations & Migrations between various DevOps tools.

About Canarys Automations

For more than 30 years, Canarys Automations has been at the forefront of digital transformation, delivering innovative and customized software solutions. With a dedicated team of over 500 professionals, Canarys enables businesses to accelerate their digital journey through expertise in DevOps, automation, and cloud technologies.

Winner of GitHub APAC Channel Partner of the Year Award in 2024, Canarys has also been recognized as Finalist for Microsoft DevOps Partner of the year Award at Microsoft Inspire for 2018 & 2017.

Canarys is one of the authorized License & Solutions partner for GitHub,Snyk, Atlassian, GitLab andMicrosoft Qualified DevOps FastTrack Partner.

For further details, visit www.ecanarys.com.

