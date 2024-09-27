Cancer Awareness Month: Experts' Advice on Blood Cancer And Gynecologic Health

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: October is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer, with a particular focus on blood cancer and gynecologic health. As we observe Cancer Awareness Month, it's crucial to shed light on these often-overlooked areas of health. Blood cancers, such as leukaemia and lymphoma, can affect individuals of all ages, while gynecologic cancers impact women's health significantly. Experts emphasise the importance of early detection, regular screenings, and understanding risk factors. This article gathers insights from leading healthcare professionals to provide valuable advice on prevention, treatment options, and the importance of seeking timely medical attention for these conditions.

1. Dr A. Srinivasa Tejaswini, MBBS, DNB(General Medicine), (MRCP-UK), DM Medical Oncology, ECMO Consultant Medical Oncologist, Hematologist and BMT Physician, Andhra Pradesh

"During Blood Cancer Awareness Month, as an expert haematologist, we emphasise the importance of vigilance in recognising the early signs of blood and gynecologic cancers. Blood cancers, like leukaemia and lymphoma, often present subtle symptoms such as fatigue and frequent infections, which can easily be overlooked. Early detection through advanced diagnostics and regular medical check-ups is key, particularly for high-risk individuals. In gynecologic health, preventive strategies like HPV vaccination and routine screenings such as Pap smears are critical in catching cancers early. Symptoms like abnormal bleeding or persistent pelvic pain should never be ignored, especially in postmenopausal women. Genetic counselling and testing for ovarian cancer can provide lifesaving interventions for those with family histories of cancer.

Awareness, prevention, and timely action can make all the difference. This blood Cancer Awareness Month, let's stay informed, proactive, and prioritise our health."

2. Dr Aniket Mohite, MBBS, MD- General Medicine, Hematologist, Pune

Blood cancers, affecting individuals from infants to seniors, are often misperceived as incurable, particularly in peripheral cities. Many patients resort to unverified treatments by hearsay, which leads to delays in effective care. Many still have the same picture decades ago of "C" cancer, which means you are just counting days or months... However, advancements in diagnostics and targeted therapies have significantly improved outcomes for leukaemia and lymphoma, myeloma and bone marrow transplants.

Leukaemia is categorized into acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), with recent techniques allowing for precise identification through cancer cell antigens. ALL, particularly common in children, has a favorable prognosis when treated with a combination of chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. For AML, treatment has evolved similarly, combining conventional therapies with gene-targeted approaches. Bone marrow transplants also play a crucial role for high-risk patients. Additionally, advancements in lymphoma treatments, including targeted therapies, offer hope even for stage 4 patients. Overall, the perception of blood cancers is shifting from incurable to treatable to curable, reflecting significant progress in medical science.

3. Dr Bharat Ashok Vaswani, MD (General Medicine), DM (Medical Oncology), MRCP-UK (Medical Oncologist), ECMO, PDCR, Senior Medical Oncologist & Hematologist - Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad

Gynecological cancers are on the rise!

Recent advances, such as the use of precision medicine and targeted therapy, have improved overall survival in these patients. 50% of ovarian cancer patients have a defect in the DNA repair mechanism. This has led to the introduction of homologous recombinant repair testing in all newly diagnosed ovarian cancer patients, which guides the use of new tablets such as PARP inhibitors for improved outcomes. Similarly, a quarter of all newly diagnosed endometrial cancer patients have a defect in Mismatch Mepair genes (MMR) which has led to the use of immunotherapy Use of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in locally advanced cervical cancer, combining immunotherapy along with Radiotherapy and concurrent chemotherapy in locally advanced cervical cancer (example: Anti VEGF - Inj Bevacizumab ) has improved overall outcome in carcinoma cervix. New isotopes for diagnosis, including FAPI- PET CT scan, tagging them with radioisotope therapy like lutetium and use of drug antibody conjugate have a promising future in improving the survival of cancer patients.

4. Dr Gunjesh Kumar Singh, MBBS, MD, DM, Medical Oncology (Tata Memorial Hospital Mumbai), ESMO Certified Medical Oncologist, Senior Consultant and HOD in Department of Medical Oncology at Paras Cancer Centre, Ranchi, Jharkhand

Blood cancer, encompassing leukaemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, has seen significant advancements in treatment, raising awareness about its curability. Most of the cases can be cured, and many patients achieve remission through innovative therapies. Early detection plays a crucial role in successful treatment. Symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, frequent infections, and unusual bruising should prompt medical attention. Treatments like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy have revolutionised care, offering new hope to patients. Additionally, stem cell transplants can provide a potential cure for some, allowing the body to rebuild a healthy immune system.

Awareness campaigns are vital in educating the public about the importance of regular health check-ups and recognising symptoms. They also encourage research support, which continues to uncover new treatments and improve existing ones.

Sharing stories of survivors can inspire hope and empower those affected by blood cancer. By fostering a supportive community and emphasising the message that blood cancer can be treatable and sometimes curable, we can help those facing this challenge understand that there is hope and a path forward.

5. Dr Mangesh Kamath, MBBS, DNB, DM, MRCP, ECMO, PGDCR, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncologist, Hematologist and BMT Physician, Sr. Consultant at HEALIUS Cancer & Hematology Clinics and Additional Director of Oncology Hematology at Fortis Hospital- Cunningham, Bangalore

During this "Cancer Awareness Month", I wish to emphasise the importance of early detection and preventive care for various cancers, including blood and gynecologic cancers. Patients should undergo a detailed evaluation for severe or prolonged symptoms such as unexplained fatigue, frequent infections, or abnormal bruising. Early diagnosis through specialised screening blood tests can significantly improve outcomes.

In women, the importance of annual exams, Pap smears, and HPV vaccinations to prevent cervical and other reproductive cancers in our country is extremely important, as Cervical cancer is one of the most common cancers in our country. Recognising warning signs like unusual bleeding, pelvic pain, or bloating is the key to early detection. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle with balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking can reduce cancer risks in general.

Our education system should spread awareness about cancer risks and treatment options, encouraging people to stay informed and seek medical advice if they notice concerning symptoms. Increased awareness, early detection, and preventive measures improve the chances of beating cancer.

6. Dr Sneha Jha, DMRT (BMC & Kidwai Memorial Hospital), DNB (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital), Ex Paras Hospital, HOD & Sr. Consultant at MTMH Jamshedpur

Radiation therapy plays a crucial role in treating gynecologic cancers, depending on the stage and spread of the disease. It can be used as a primary treatment to eliminate cancer cells before surgery to shrink tumours, kill remaining cells, or target metastasized tumours in other organs.

Brachytherapy is a type of radiation therapy for cervical cancer. It involves placing a small radioactive applicator near the cancer site of the body. High-dose brachytherapy delivers radiation for short periods, while low-dose may require longer immobilisation. Brachytherapy is primarily used for cervical, endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar cancers but less so for ovarian cancer.

Radiation therapy often complements other treatments like surgery, chemotherapy, or immunotherapy. The two main types are external beam radiation, which targets cancer from outside the body, and internal radiation. Careful planning ensures precise delivery to maximise effectiveness and minimise damage to surrounding tissues.

7. Dr Sreenija Yarlagadda, MD, Excellence in Radiation Oncology, Miami Cancer Institute, Miami, Florida, USA

This is an opportunity to emphasise the importance of early detection and prevention of cervical cancer, one of the most preventable yet common cancers among Indian women. Approximately 99% of cervical cancer cases are linked to persistent infection with human papillomavirus (HPV). Fortunately, HPV vaccination can significantly reduce this risk. Despite the vaccine being available in India, awareness remains low. Experts recommend vaccination starting at age 9, with a two-dose schedule for those aged 9 to 14 and a three-dose schedule for those 15 and older.

Regular screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV testing, are crucial for detecting precancerous changes. Women over 21 should have a Pap smear every three years, while those over 30 may opt for HPV co-testing every five years. This month serves as a reminder for women to prioritise their health by getting vaccinated, undergoing screenings, and raising awareness about cervical cancer, ultimately helping to save lives.

8. Dr Shakti Singh Deora, MDS, Head & neck cancer and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgeon, Director - Central Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad Secretary- Asian Head Neck Cancer Foundation

October is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to educate the public about the importance of early detection and prevention. Dr Shakti Singh Deora emphasises that early detection is key to successfully treating blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. Recognising symptoms like persistent fatigue, unexplained weight loss, frequent infections, or unusual bruising can lead to timely medical evaluation. Early-stage diagnosis significantly increases the chances of effective treatment and recovery.

Dr Deora also highlights the importance of regular health check-ups and maintaining a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of blood cancer. While not all blood cancers can be prevented, a balanced diet, regular exercise, avoiding tobacco, and limiting alcohol can help boost immunity and overall health, which may lower the risk. Family history and certain genetic conditions may also increase the likelihood of blood cancer, so those with higher risk should be vigilant and proactive about regular screenings.

On this occasion, Dr. Deora urges everyone to spread awareness, encourage loved ones to stay informed and prioritise health. Early detection can save lives, and with increased awareness, we can work towards reducing the impact of blood cancer in our communities.

