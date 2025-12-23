Cancer Patients Aid Association Announce ‘Pink & Teal’ in association with Social Aviator — A Women-Only Fundraising Gala Celebrating Womanhood on 6 March 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23:The Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), one of India's oldest and most trusted non-profit organisations dedicated to holistic cancer care since 1969, is proud to announce Pink & Teal, a special fundraising initiative created in partnership with Social Aviator, Mumbai's trusted influencer marketing and event consulting firm. Making its debut in 2026, Pink & Teal will be held on 6 March 2026 at Taj Lands' End, Bandra, bringing together women from all walks of life to celebrate Women's Day through an evening of empowerment, wellness, conversations, entertainment and philanthropy. The inaugural gala is an exclusive women-only event, hosting 400 guests in an intimate roundtable setting at the Taj Lands' End Sea Side Lawn, commencing at 6:30 PM.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly support the treatment of underprivileged women cancer patients cared for by CPAA, furthering the organisation's mission of ensuring access to treatment, rehabilitation and long-term support.

A Celebration of Strength, Wellness & Togetherness

The evening will feature:

A high-energy performance by Womaniaz, an all-women song & dance performing arts ensemble.

A dynamic hosting by RJ Archana Pania, celebrated Radio City RJ and a beloved voice of Mumbai.

Engaging conversations on women's wellness and mental health, led by eminent personalities and domain experts.

A fireside chat focusing on modern-day womanhood, health and emotional resilience.

Fun Bollywood-themed games are designed to bring guests together in laughter and camaraderie.

A lavish buffet spread paired with signature Pink & Teal mocktails, along with an exquisite selection of wine and cheese, was thoughtfully curated for the event.

Tickets for Pink & Teal will be available exclusively on BookMyShow.

Alka Sapru – CEO Cancer Patients Aid Association. Pink & Teal uses the joy of coming together to create real impact. When women gather, have fun and celebrate themselves, they become powerful ambassadors for self-care and cancer awareness. Join us, enjoy the experience and use that energy to create real impact in your life, your family and your community.

Stefan Martyres, Founder, Social Aviator. While events dedicated to special days like Women's Day are common, fundraisers driven through ticketed community experiences are still rare in India. Our endeavor is to make this format mainstream, to bring the right partners and brands together and to build a strong community that celebrates meaningful occasions. Pink & Teal is just the beginning, and we aim to host similar purpose-led events every quarter in aid of CPAA.

RJ Archana Pania – Host of the Evening shared “Pink & Teal is more than an event, it's a celebration of every woman's spirit. I'm honoured to be part of an evening that blends joy, purpose, conversation and community. When women uplift women, magic truly happens.

Deepak Jain, Co-founder – Womaniaz, said, “All-Women Performing Ensemble Performing at Pink & Teal is a privilege. As an all-women group, we believe in the power of art to heal, inspire and unite. We are excited to bring our energy to a night dedicated to women supporting women.

About Cancer Patient Aid Association

Established in 1969, the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) is a 56-year-old non-profit that focuses on a holistic approach to cancer care, covering awareness, early detection, medical assistance, rehabilitation and emotional support for patients and their families. CPAA's commitment to enabling equitable access to treatment has impacted millions across India.

About Social Aviator

Social Aviator is a Mumbai-based influencer marketing and event consulting firm established in 2023, which conducted the international Miss World Beauty Pageant in Hyderabad, Telangana, earlier this year in May 2025, founded by Stefan Martyres. Known for creating impactful digital experiences, campaigns and high-engagement events, the agency collaborates with brands, artists and organisations to bring meaningful stories and events to life.