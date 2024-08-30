Cancer Survivor Dr. Priyanka Bagdi, Launches her Book "Sunshine at the Bend" in Chennai

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 30: In a powerful testament to human resilience, Chennai's own Dr. Priyanka Bagdi, an obstetrician-gynaecologist and leukemia survivor, launched her debut book, "Sunshine at the Bend." In this memoir, she unfolds the tale of her personal experience, belief, hope, and success as she bravely recounts her leukemia battle and her path to emerging victory. The book was unveiled by Dr. T Raja, Director of Medical Oncology, Apollo Hospital, Chennai and Dr. Sajan Hegde Clinical Director Institute for Robotic & Complex Spine Surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai.

At the age of 28, Dr. Priyanka's life took an unexpected turn when she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. As a dedicated gynaecologist, she was no stranger to the medical world, but stepping into the role of a patient brought with it an entirely new perspective. Faced with a life-threatening diagnosis, Dr. Priyanka made a conscious decision not to let the disease define her. Instead, she embraced the challenge, viewing it as an opportunity to inspire others and spread a message of hope.

On the occasion, Dr. Priyanka Bagdi said, "Writing this book was my way of letting people know that even in the darkest times, there is a way forward. Throughout my career as a doctor, I have seen how illnesses deeply affect not just the patients but their families too. My life story is meant to offer renewed strength, perseverance, and the comfort of knowing that no one is alone in their journey. I am deeply grateful to the incredible medical teams at Apollo Hospital, Greams Road, and Apollo Cancer Hospital, Teynampet, Chennai, for their exceptional care and dedication. My heartfelt thanks to the staff of Bagdi Group for their selfless support, which allowed my family to focus on my recovery. Above all, I acknowledge my loving family, whose unwavering support and encouragement were my greatest strength throughout this challenging journey. Special thanks, to Wings Publication, for making my dream of publishing this book a reality. Thank you for believing in my story and helping me share it with the world."

"Sunshine at the Bend" is not just a survival story; it is a testament to the indomitable human spirit and the incredible power of courage, faith, and love. It is a must-read for anyone who has ever faced challenges, reminding us all that we have the strength to overcome even the toughest obstacles.

The book is available on Amazon @ Rs. 599 and in Kindle @ Rs. 299.

Dr. Priyanka Bagdi is a 30-year-old dedicated obstetrician and gynaecologist, leukemia survivor, and an inspiration to all. In her debut book, Sunshine at the Bend, Dr. Priyanka chronicles her brave journey from illness to recovery, aiming to inspire others to hold on to hope and persevere through tough times. Through her story, she hopes to remind the world that no matter how tough the battle is, there is always a way to face it with a grin and a giggle.

