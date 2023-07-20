Candere by Kalyan Jewellers is back with the Biggest Bling Sale, their annual birthday bash

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20: Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, on its 11th birthday, brings back The Biggest Bling Sale. This grand occasion marks over a decade of exquisite craftsmanship, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to handcrafting precious memories to delight "You".

An extravaganza of classy celebrations, super savings, and jaw-dropping jewellery designs, The Biggest Bling Sale features a wide range of tech-savvy features that enable customers to have a store-like personalized shopping experience from the comforts of their homes. Jewellery enthusiasts can try on their favourite designs remotely by using the Virtual Try On feature, customize their favourite designs in just a few taps and protect themselves from fluctuations in Gold Rates by opting for the Double Gold Rate Protection Plan.

This year, Candere taps into Influencer Marketing to spread the word about their annual sale on Social Media. The influencers address common issues faced by customers when ordering from an online platform selling handcrafted Jewellery, and how Candere uses cutting-edge technology to solve these problems.

Lucky for Mumbai residents, the brand has launched Experience Centres in Malad and Borivali but that’s not it! Candere plans on launching 1 Day Delivery, meaning all short-term jewellery requirements will be fulfilled within 24 hours. A Not-to-be-missed for Jewellery enthusiasts, The Biggest Bling Sale is definitely bigger, better, and classier.

Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO at Candere says, “What started from a small office setup, this jeweltech company of ours has grown in size to a family of 1Lac+ happy customers. Candere has always believed in the customer-first approach and for this anniversary we want to express our gratitude toward our customers. This is why this year our Annual Sale a.k.a The Biggest Bling Sale has the best offers for the entire month of July.”

Akshay Matkar, Head of Marketing, Branding Experience & Data at Candere says, “Candere's The Biggest Bling Sale is a remarkable opportunity for jewellery enthusiasts to indulge in exquisite pieces at an unparalleled price. But that's not all - we are going beyond just offering great deals. This time, we have collaborated with influencers as our endorsers to address the common concerns faced by people. Their support empowers us to help you effortlessly elevate your style with a touch of bling, without any worries."

It's been over a decade of dazzle at Candere and we're celebrating! The Biggest Bling Sale is back with exclusive discounts & offers. So let the festivities begin!

