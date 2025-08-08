Candid Life Photography - Jaipur's Award-Winning Creative Studio Redefining Pre-Wedding Photography in India

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 8: From a humble start in 2007 to winning the Nikon Best Wedding Filmer Award, Candid Life Photography has become Jaipur's most trusted name in cinematic pre-wedding shoots.

In the majestic city of Jaipur, known for its regal palaces, rich heritage, and timeless beauty, one creative studio has carved its own legacy in the world of wedding storytelling Candid Life Photography.

Founded in 2007 by a group of passionate and talented brothers, Candid Life Photography has grown from a small creative experiment into one of India's most trusted names in pre-wedding and wedding photography. What started as a dream among artists became an agency that captured dreams for thousands of couples.

The Creative Beginning

Every success story has a humble beginning and Candid Life Photography is no different. A group of young individuals from Jaipur, bound by creativity and an eye for detail, decided to build something unique. Without any grand infrastructure, they began experimenting, shooting, editing, and telling stories not for fame, but for the love of photography.

Their early days were spent exploring light, compositions, and candid moments that spoke more than posed smiles ever could. Slowly, word spread. Couples looking for honest, cinematic, and heartfelt images started reaching out. Their work was different real, raw, beautiful.

What truly set them apart was their belief: "Photographs should speak emotions not just show faces."

National Recognition: Nikon Award 2019:-

The journey that began with curiosity and hard work reached a landmark moment in 2019. Candid Life Photography was honored with the National Level Best Wedding Filmer Award - NikonWFA 2019, proudly sponsored by Nikon India.

This recognition wasn't just an award; it was an acknowledgment of their storytelling approach, technical mastery, and commitment to preserving love in its purest visual form.

Jaipur: The Soul of Their Art

Jaipur isn't just their home it's their canvas. From the regal charm of Amber Fort to the tranquil reflections of Jal Mahal, the colorful walls of Patrika Gate to the rustic elegance of Panna Meena Ka Kund, every location in Jaipur becomes alive through their lens.

Whether the shoot is planned during golden hour near Nahargarh or amid the vibrant local bazaars, Candid Life Photography transforms locations into love stories.

Services That Go Beyond the Lens

While pre-wedding shoots are their specialty, Candid Life Photography offers a wide array of premium services:

Cinematic Pre-Wedding Shoots - carefully scripted and directed love stories

Traditional & Candid Wedding Coverage - from haldi to vidaai

Destination Wedding Shoots - Udaipur, Jodhpur, Goa, Kerala & more

Post-Wedding Shoots - couple shoots, anniversaries, or baby announcements

Albums, Edits, Short Films - crafted in-house with a creative touch

What Couples Say

"We were nervous and awkward in front of the camera. But they made it fun, natural, and unforgettable.

Our Jal Mahal shoot felt like a movie!" - Nisha & Rakesh

"They didn't just take photos. They told our love story. Forever grateful." - Tanya & Viren

Vision for the Future

To create art out of love, and turn moments into memories.

They plan to expand to destination weddings abroad, explore YouTube storytelling, and educate young photographers through workshops and collaborations.

About Candid Life Photography

Candid Life Photography is a creative wedding photography studio based in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Established in 2007, the studio is known for cinematic pre-wedding shoots, destination weddings, and post-wedding photography services. With national recognition and artistic style, the team continues to capture timeless love stories across India.

Contact:

Mayur Dagdi

Founder & Creative Director

Candid Life Photography

address :A-17, Shanti Nagar Road, Sultan Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Gurjar Ki Thadi, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302019

Phone: 9414579502

Email: candidlifejaipur@gmail.com

Website: https://candidlifephotography.in

Instagram: @candidlifephotographyinsta

Pinterest Link:https://in.pinterest.com/candidlifephotographyjaipur/

