"Canvas of Hope": Kauvery Hospital's Special Initiative for Bladder Cancer Awareness Month

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30: Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, a leading multi speciality healthcare chain in Tamil Nadu launched an art expo "Canvas of Hope," an initiative aimed at raising awareness about bladder cancer through art. The art expo is in association with Merck Speciality Pvt Ltd.

The hospital also emphasized on a latest technology that helps in detecting bladder cancer, called the Urinary Fluorescent Flow Cytometry (UFFC) technology. Detecting malignant cells in urine through flow cytometry involves collecting a urine sample, staining the cells with special fluorescent dyes, and passing them through a urine flow cytometer. As the cells flow through a laser beam, they emit light based on their characteristics. The machine measures this light to identify abnormal cells, such as cancer cells, which often have larger sizes, abnormal DNA content, and specific surface markers. This technique provides quick, detailed, and sensitive detection of cancerous cells in the urine. Very few centers in India have the technology and Kauvery Hospital is one among them.

Bladder cancer is the 11th most common cancer worldwide. Bladder cancer is a rare malignancy in the Indian population. As per the GLOBOCAN 2020 database, bladder cancer is the 17th most common malignancy in India. The 5-year prevalence appears to be 3.57 per 100,000 population leading to about 11000 deaths each year. Awareness and timely diagnosis are critical in improving outcomes for patients.

"The major risk factors for Bladder Cancer are smoking, exposure to chemicals, family history of cancer and chronic bladder conditions. It is also important to note that the awareness is on the lower side. Therefore, raising awareness is crucial and we are pleased to raise the awareness about bladder cancer through the powerful medium of art. Through this program, we hope to educate the public about the importance of early detection and treatment, as well as provide hope and support to those affected by this disease. The event will also highlight the various effective treatment modalities available for patients with bladder cancer such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy", said Dr A.N.Vaidhyswaran, Director Radiation Oncology Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet.

The launch event, held at Kauvery Hospital Alwarpet, was graced by the presence of Thiru Kalaimamani Trotsky Marudhu, a renowned artist. "Art has the ability to inspire and provoke thought. I am honored to be a part of this initiative that uses art to raise awareness about bladder cancer and thereby spreading awareness among the society," said Thiru Kalaimamani Trotsky Marudhu.

The event showcased artworks by students of a leading university, highlighting their creative interpretations of urinary bladder cancer and its impact.

"Kauvery Cancer Institute is equipped with expertise and advanced technology for cancer treatment. We have been actively raising awareness about cancer through various platforms. We are delighted to collaborate with Merck for this commendable initiative that leverages art as a medium. We believe that such efforts will significantly enhance awareness about cancer and stress the critical role of early detection in effective cancer treatment." said Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director Kauvery Group of Hospitals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor