Cao Thang International Eye Hospital - Marking a footprint on the map of global ophthalmology

Ho Chi Minh City [Vietnam], December 5: On November 10, 2024, Cao Thang International Eye Hospital was proudly certified to be an official membership with the World Association of Eye Hospitals (WAEH) at the 18th annual meeting which was held in China. Cao Thang International Eye Hospital is well-known as the first and only eye hospital to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation five times in a row since 2009a globally recognized gold seal for hospital safety and quality - in Vietnam.

At the 18th WAEH Annual Meeting, Cao Thang International Eye Hospital was announced to become the ophthalmic institution to earn the WAEH membership after a great evolution since first joining in 2012. This milestone emphasizes the hospital's deepened engagement in international ophthalmology collaborations and highlights its innovative and impactful contributions to the field.

Nguyen Quoc Anh, CEO of Cao Thang International Eye Hospital, remarked: "Our hospital goal is to continually meet the strict standards of JCI, aiming for a sixth consecutive accreditation, while actively engaging with the WAEH community activities. This allows us to exchange expertise, advance our management practices, and adopt cutting-edge ophthalmic technologies with each others".

With 23 years of excellent services, more than two million consultations, and over 100,000 surgeries, Cao Thang International Eye Hospital is such a leading-hospital in modern eye care offering state-of-the-art treatments by the highly experienced medical specialists. In 2024, the hospital introduced international-standard refractive examination and treatment protocols using advanced Zeiss technology from Germany, such as the Zeiss Mel 90 Excimer Laser, Femtosecond Zeiss Visumax 800, and Zeiss Visufit 1000 systems. This cutting-edge technology provides patients with personalized and world-class eye care services.

About Cao Thang International Eye Hospital:

Cao Thang Eye Hospital, a leading medical unit in the field of ophthalmology, is proud to be the only eye hospital in Vietnam to achieve JCI (Joint Commission International) accreditation - a gold seal certifying safety and quality for many consecutive years since 2009.

After more than 23 years of development efforts, the hospital's team of doctors has performed more than 2,000,000 examinations and more than 100,000 procedures, contributing to improving the quality of life of the community through comprehensive and professional eye care services.

