Capgemini Expands Footprint in Chennai; Announces state-of-the-art Facility Reinforcing Innovation and Sustainability

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2: Capgemini, proudly announces the development of a new state-of-the-art facility in Chennai. The company has pledged an investment of approximately INR 1000 crore over the next three years, aiming to empower local talent and further strengthen its commitment to innovation, growth, and sustainability in Tamil Nadu.

The 5000-seat facility slated for completion in April 2027, is designed with sustainability at its core. The campus will integrate advanced energy and water-efficient technologies, utilize recycled materials and implement rainwater harvesting during construction. Powered entirely by renewable energy sources, this green campus embodies Capgemini's commitment to sustainable business practices. Additionally, the company is dedicated to fostering local talent, pledging approximately INR three crores of the investment to the development of neighboring government schools.

The facility, spanning nearly 600,000 square feet, is set to become a prime destination for top-tier talent in southern India. Equipped with state-of-the-art IT infrastructure, it will support Capgemini's diverse specialist teams, including financial services, engineering, digital, cloud, AI and many more. The facility will promote a collaborative and engaging work environment featuring advanced engineering labs, dedicated pods for customer experience centers and specialized onboarding rooms. Additionally, wellness centers, town halls, gymnasiums and modernized cafeterias are designed to enhance employee well-being and create a conducive work environment.

Commenting on the launch, Vijay Chandramohan, Vice President and Head of Corporate Real Estate Services for APAC and Middle East at Capgemini said, "We are delighted to commence the construction of our new facility in Chennai. This pivotal investment for Capgemini showcases our dedication to innovation and sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu. As a leader that is shaping the future of industry we are investing in local talent and enhancing the well-being of our communities. This expansion demonstrates our strategic vision and commitment to collaborating with local government efforts to drive the country's economic growth."

"Chennai is rapidly emerging as a top global destination for investments in technology, as evidenced by the fast pace of office space absorption in the city. This world-class technology facility reflects the quality of our local talent and will further support the state's vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2030. The dedication and leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Thiru. MK Stalin have been pivotal in creating an enabling environment for such investments. I congratulate Capgemini on launching the construction of this state-of-the-art facility and look forward to collaborating with them on their future endeavors," said Dr TRB Rajaa, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of EUR22.5 billion.

Capgemini in India comprises nearly 175,000 team members working across 13 locations: Bangalore, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.

