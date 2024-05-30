Capital Diner: Delhi's First Restaurant in a Railway Coach Opens at New Delhi Railway Station

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], May 30: Capital Diner, the first-of-its-kind restaurant housed within a refurbished railway coach, is set to redefine dining experiences at the New Delhi Railway Station. Strategically located at the station's entrance, Capital Diner promises to offer travelers and locals alike a unique blend of history, ambiance, and exquisite cuisine. It serves as an ideal spot for travelers seeking a quick yet delicious meal before or after their journey. Additionally, local residents and office-goers can enjoy the convenience of dining in a unique setting without having to venture far from the city's hub.

Capital Diner offers a unique dining experience by transforming a vintage railway coach into a nostalgic and modern eatery. Combining the charm of American diners with the luxury of old-world train journeys, the restaurant's design evokes comfort, warmth, and whimsy. The use of a retired Indian Railways coach car as the core structure pays homage to the romantic legacy of train travel, creating an intriguing and authentic setting. Inside, a modern minimal bohemian ambiance blends contemporary and classic design elements, with cool beige LED lighting strips adding a luxurious, star-lit glow.

The interior features brown vertical stripe wallpaper reminiscent of the Orient Express, mallard shade suede booth seating for comfort and sophistication, and classy mosaic tiling for added texture and visual interest. Green planters at the ends of the coach bring a refreshing natural element, balancing the rich, warm interiors. This thoughtful blend of vintage charm and modern aesthetics, with a touch of whimsical luxury, invites guests to enjoy a memorable dining experience that sparks nostalgia and celebrates the golden age of train travel.

The menu is a delightful journey through diverse culinary traditions, offering a range of delectable dishes that cater to all tastes. From traditional Indian favorites like kadhai paneer with naan to international cuisines like penne creamy tomato with chicken, the chefs have curated a menu that promises to satisfy the most discerning palate. Using fresh, high-quality ingredients, their culinary team crafts flavorful and memorable dishes that are both flavorful and memorable.

"We are thrilled to introduce Capital Diner, a concept that marries the nostalgia of railway travel with a modern dining experience", said Harish Kumar Arora, Founder of Capital Diner. "Our goal is to provide a memorable experience that delights all the senses and becomes a cherished part of Delhi's culinary landscape".

Capital Diner is a pioneering concept in the Indian dining scene, offering a unique restaurant experience within a historic railway coach. Our mission is to provide exceptional food and service in a memorable setting, celebrating the rich heritage of India's railway history.

Address: Circulating area, New delhi railway station, near Ajmeri gate, Connaught place, new delhi

Time: 11AM to 11PM

Price for Two: INR 600

Instagram: @capital.diner

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor