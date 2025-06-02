capitalCORN Advises Uni Seoul on Rs 5 Crore Seed Round Led by Sauce VC

New Delhi [India], June 2: capitalCORN, a boutique fundraising advisory firm, proudly announces its successful advisory role in the ₹5 crore seed funding round for Uni Seoul, a rising Korean-inspired lifestyle brand. The round was led by early-stage venture capital firm Sauce VC, known for backing high-potential consumer brands in India.

Founded in 2023 by childhood friends Mohit Khurana and Gaurav Karmani, Uni Seoul has carved a niche for itself in India's evolving consumer landscape by offering a thoughtfully curated range of lifestyle products. Drawing inspiration from the global appeal of Korean aesthetics, the brand offers a wide array of home essentials, beauty products, stationery, plush toys, and fashion accessories. Uni Seoul’s core philosophy revolves around blending contemporary minimalism with functional design, making high-quality lifestyle products available at accessible price points for the aspirational Indian youth.

Since its inception, Uni Seoul has demonstrated strong early traction through both offline retail channels and its digital presence. With a rapidly growing fan base, the brand is now set to expand its retail footprint, strengthen its supply chain, and leverage technology to improve the customer experience.

Reflecting on the successful collaboration, Mohit Khurana, Co-founder and CEO of Uni Seoul, said:

“The capitalCORN team played a pivotal role in helping us close our seed round with Sauce VC. Their strategic inputs, market insight, and fundraising expertise helped us attract serious investor interest. We truly value their partnership and would highly recommend them to any founder seeking a reliable and founder-friendly fundraising advisor.”

The ₹5 crore raised will be utilized to accelerate growth across strategic focus areas—expanding into key urban markets, building operational efficiencies, and enhancing product innovation to align with evolving consumer preferences.

Commenting on the transaction, Vineet Neeraj, Founder and CEO of capitalCORN, stated:

“Today's Indian consumers are deeply influenced by global lifestyle trends, and Uni Seoul is uniquely positioned to meet this demand. Their Korean-inspired design and value-driven approach make them an exciting entrant in the lifestyle space. We're proud to have been part of their journey and are confident that, with backing from Sauce VC, Uni Seoul is poised to become a household name in the years ahead.”

capitalCORN continues to partner with visionary founders and high-growth consumer brands, helping them raise strategic capital from leading VCs and family offices.

