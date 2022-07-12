CapSavvy's unique CRM Software successfully empowers 100 Users across various SMEs

CapSavvy, India's leading modern business advisory firm, has successfully empowered 100 users across various SMEs with its integrated CRM Software. Launched in 2021, the CRM software is an economical solution for small businesses and assists them in effectively achieving their goals. CapSavvy CRM software enables a centralized data-sharing point to ensure internal coordination, lead management, and customer retention. It is one the most affordable business automation tool specially made for SMEs, Solopreneurs and professionals, with loads of features essential to carry out smooth business operations such as leads management, sales management, service management and team management. These features automate business operations and provide easy access to data to the sales and support team so that the SMEs get a better experience while dealing with their business operations.

CapSavvy CRM has served various sectors, viz. Real Estate, CA Firms, Healthcare, Financial Advisors, HVAC and Engineering. CapSavvy provides effective and customized business solutions to SMEs based on their organizational goals. Comprising a team of experts and advisors, CapSavvy specializes in various aspects of finance, technology, and education to provide a holistic approach to firms. CRM software helps SMEs establish new opportunities that benefit their businesses.About a year back, CapSavvy launched its CRM software after interacting with more than 500 SMEs across India. During such interactions, CapSavvy observed key challenges faced by Small businesses while doing their day-to-day sales, team management and other operations. The recent pandemic enhanced these challenges manifold.

After accomplishing and doing diverse studies, the following are demanding situations confronted with the aid of using CRM by SMEs and other enterprises:

1. Not proper data management

2. Low lead conversion rate

3. Poor customer interaction

4. High cost and expenses

5. Complicated and challenging to use

6. Post-sales challenges



Highlighting CapSavvy's milestone, CA Anil Goyal, Founder, CapSavvy, said, "Over the last few years, SMEs have emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector in the Indian economy. They not only help generate a large number of employment opportunities but also contribute to the country's socio-economic development. Having the right CRM can make a huge difference in the success of small businesses, especially when it comes to cultivating leads, turning leads into customers, and turning customers into brand loyalists. CapSavvy gets projects from various business sectors as a business and financial advisory firm. While understanding their business, we noticed the common problem they faced while managing their business was customer data management, lead nurturing and team productivity. That's when the idea of developing our own CRM came."CA Anil Goyal added, "We take pride that our CRM Software is aligned with the Government's vision for SMEs' digital growth and has assisted 100 users to date. With limited capital and investment funds, SMEs need economical solutions to help them in their growth journey. Our software is designed to improve customer satisfaction, increase connectivity and enhance sales effectively."

CapSavvy began its remarkable journey in 2019 as it ventured into strategic business advisory, private equity, and debt syndication. Since then, it has worked with various start-ups and SMEs on their growth journey through a professional board and a great team. The board consists of Mr. Debashish Mallick (former MD, Exim Bank), renowned CAs, IITians, and Engineers who have been delivering quality services with a focused vision and strategy to help bring the right funding to their clients. CapSavvy also guides start-ups and SMEs as mentors to help them make the right decisions for their business. In addition, CapSavvy also caters to the needs of firms that have crossed a certain threshold in terms of growth and profits. It helps them with a long-term vision and a value proposition based on their products and services for further expansion.

