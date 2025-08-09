Captain Polyplast Reports 51% YoY Surge in Standalone Net Profit for Q1 FY26

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], August 9: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into the burgeoning solar EPC segment. The Company reported its unaudited financials for Q1 FY26.

Q1 FY26 Standalone Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 70.22 Cr, YoY growth of 7%

* EBITDA of ₹ 7.78 Cr, YoY growth of 14%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 11.08%, YoY growth of 69 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 4.15 Cr, YoY growth of 51%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 5.91%, YoY growth of 174 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 0.70, YoY growth of 35%

Q1 FY26 Consolidated Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of ₹ 70.22 Cr, YoY growth of 7%

* EBITDA of ₹ 7.78 Cr, YoY growth of 14%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 11.08%, YoY growth of 69 Bps

* Net Profit of ₹ 4.30 Cr, YoY growth of 34%

* Net Profit Margin (%) of 6.12%, YoY growth of 124 Bps

* EPS of ₹ 0.73, YoY growth of 20%

Commenting on the performance Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain PolyplastLimited said, "We've begun the new financial year on a strong note, advancing across strategic priorities and sustaining our growth momentum. We have recorded a revenue growth of 7% YoY along with expansion in EBITDA margins which has resulted in standalone net profit growth of 51% YoY.

A major recent business update is our empanelment for supply of solar pumps under Component-B of the PM-KUSUM scheme by DGVCL in Gujarat. This strengthens our presence in the solar pumps segment and supports our mission to empower farmers with sustainable, water-efficient solutions.

With industry tailwinds strengthening through initiatives like PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana and Per Drop More Crop, we continue to see robust demand in both our solar EPC and micro irrigation businesses. Residential rooftop solar adoption is accelerating, and farmers are increasingly shifting towards modern irrigation technologies trends that play directly to our strengths.

The recent warrant conversions have further strengthened our capital base and reflect continued investor confidence. Our credit rating upgrade also underscores financial discipline and robust business fundamentals. With a strong pipeline, expanding presence, and a clear focus on innovation and execution, we are poised to scale new heights in the coming quarters."

