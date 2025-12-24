Captain Polyplast Secures Empanelment for 1000 Solar Pumps Worth INR 27.69 Cr from MSEDCL

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 24: Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL, BSE: 536974), is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of micro irrigation solutions, and has diversified its operations into the burgeoning solar EPC segment, announced today of receiving an additional empanelment for 1000 solar pumps under the PM KUSUM B scheme from MSEDCL, with an aggregate order value of ₹27.69 Cr (inclusive of GST).

This empanelment, in addition to the earlier orders for 500 solar pumps from MSEDCL, further strengthens the company's order book in the renewable energy and agri-infrastructure segment. It reinforces Captain Polyplast's strong presence in government-supported solar irrigation programs under PM KUSUM B and reflects sustained demand for solar pumping solutions driven by the policy thrust on clean energy adoption in agriculture. The incremental order enhances revenue visibility and supports steady growth in the solar pump segment, contributing to a more diversified business mix. The cumulative empanelment highlights the company's execution capabilities, robust manufacturing infrastructure, and multi-regional experience, positioning Captain Polyplast to benefit from expanding solar irrigation initiatives and future empanelment.

Commenting on the new order for solar pumps Mr. Ritesh Khichadia, a Whole Time Director of Captain Polyplast Limited said, "This additional empanelment under the PM KUSUM B scheme further strengthens our order book and improves revenue visibility for the coming periods. Along with the earlier orders for 500 solar pumps, it supports steady growth in our solar pump business and adds to a more balanced revenue mix. Continued demand under government-supported solar irrigation programs reflects our execution capabilities, manufacturing strength, and experience across regions. Looking ahead, we see sustained opportunities from expanding solar irrigation initiatives and expect this segment to contribute meaningfully to our growth while supporting long-term value creation."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor