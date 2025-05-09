Captain Technocast Consolidated FY25 Total Income grows 43.57 Percent YoY, Net Profit Doubles to INR 8.05 Cr

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 9: Captain Technocast Limited (CTCL | 540652), is one of the leading manufacturers, exporters, and suppliers of precision industrial castings, has announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 and FY25.

H2 FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY25 Consolidated Financial Highlights

H2 FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

FY25 Standalone Financial Highlights

FY25 Other Key Highlights:

- Export sales accounted for 40.6% of total standalone revenue, reaching Rs33.10 Cr

- Domestic sales contributed 59.4% of total standalone revenue, with a Rs48.47 Cr

- Long-term borrowings reduced from Rs1.34 Cr to Rs0.63 Cr, indicating a 53% decline and improved long-term debt management

- Short-term borrowings dropped from Rs7.17 Cr to Rs3.84 Cr, reflecting a 46.5% decrease and better working capital efficiency

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr Anil V. Bhalu, Managing Director of Captain Technocast Limited said, "I am pleased to share that FY25 has been a year of steady progress and strategic evolution for Captain Technocast. We have demonstrated strong performance across key segments, driven by our focus on quality, operational efficiency, and customer-centric innovation.

Our consolidated revenue grew by 47% YoY in FY25 driven by healthy demand for castings from various segments and also growth in the valves segment. The contribution of export business reached 40% which shows that our casting quality and service is well appreciated by our customers. Our EBITDA margins also expanded on account of strong volume growth and improved contribution from exports.

We continue to invest in strengthening our capabilities, expanding our product reach across India, and positioning ourselves for future exports. With global trade dynamics shifting and India emerging as a competitive manufacturing hub, we believe Captain Technocast is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities, particularly in the valves segment.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on sustainable growth, innovation, and deeper market penetration. I am confident that the foundation we have laid will support our ambitions for the coming years. I extend my sincere thanks to our dedicated team, customers, partners and shareholders for their unwavering support in this journey."

