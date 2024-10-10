Captains of the Industry, Global Quality Experts, Academia and Policy Makers Come Together for the First, 2-day, IFQM Symposium, on Oct 15-16, 2024

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 10: The Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM), setup by a consortium of leading Indian companies', seeks to catalyse transformational changes centred on Quality, Excellence and Innovation. IFQM will host its inaugural symposium on October 15 and 16 at Taj Palace, New Delhi, with an intention to deliberate with a cross-section of its stakeholders on a theme titled 'Quality & Innovation to Make India Globally Competitive'.

Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Policy makers from the central Government, captains of the Indian industry including Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, IFQM ; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons; S.N. Subrahmanyan, Chairman & MD, Larsen & Toubro; Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman and Co-founder of Motherson Group; Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma, Randhir Thakur, MD & CEO, Tata Electronics, KN Radhakrishnan, CEO and Director, TVS Motor Co., and Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, will participate in the Symposium. Nearly 200 CEOs and CXOs from diverse sectors of the Indian industry, leaders from a representative set of MSMEs and about 50 Professors & Students from educational institutes will also join this annual 'by invite' event.

Global innovation and quality experts such as Dr. Noriaki Kano, who is one of the world's foremost experts on TQM; Jacques Esculier, Member of Supervisory Boards at Daimler Truck AG and S&P Global; Harold Kroeger, Board Member and President Automotive, SiMa.ai; and Koichi Obara, Director in the Board of JUSE; are some of the other leaders who will lead the deliberations.

Talking about the Symposium, Soumitra Bhattacharya, CEO & Director, IFQM, mentioned that the goals of Viksit Bharat make it an imperative for the Indian economy to grow at an unprecedented rate, on the back of significant improvements in its global competitiveness. This calls for an industry led approach that is centred on a Nation First principle, to collaboratively execute an action agenda that is inclusive of supply chains and MSMEs from multiple sectors. The Quality and Innovation practices can then rise to global standards, thereby enabling our products and services to rapidly integrate with global value chains. It is also equally important to work with the Academia to enable quality education that enhances the skills and employability of India's talent.

The symposium agenda will address key questions such as: A reality check on where do we stand today on the standards of global quality, productivity, and innovation? Where do we expect to go by 2030? What are the milestones that can measure our efforts toward this? How can we deploy Innovation to tackle our barriers?

The 2-day event, which will be attended by over 250 participants from nearly 150 companies will feature 17 sessions led by over 40 distinguished speakers. The participants come from diverse sectors, including Automotive, Defence, Engineering, Aerospace, Pharma, Healthcare, IT/ITES, Electronics, infrastructure and others.

The Symposium will look to establish continuity in efforts with a sense of urgency.

* Raising the level of aspirations to the best in class, globally.

* A balanced outlook that will help recognise gaps while appreciating inherent strengths.

* A movement towards Big Q on a NATION FIRST principle that is Industry led and inclusive.

Instituted in the year 2023, IFQM is the Indian Federation for Quality Management that is committed to the promotion of transformative changes across Indian industries. It seeks to institutionalise a culture of quality that meets and exceeds global standards. It is about bringing in continuous improvements of both products and services, thereby elevating the perception about Brand India. Committed to the prosperity and quality of life of all, IFQM functions as a catalyst in making Indian businesses globally respected with cooperative trust, respect, empathy, and mutual sharing. Through its initiatives, IFQM supports India's journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, with an emphasis on innovation, excellence, and stakeholder engagement across sectors.

IFQM is led by a Governing Council consisting of N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, Dilip Shanghvi, MD, Sun Pharma, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, TV Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel, KN Radhakrishnan, CEO and Director, TVS Motor Co, Randhir Thakur, MD & CEO, Tata Electronics, Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India, SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman and MD of Larsen & Toubro, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Co, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman and Co-founder, Motherson Group.

IFQM on Web: ifqm.org.in

IFQM Events: events.ifqm.org.in/symposium

IFQM on social media: www.linkedin.com/company/ifqm

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor