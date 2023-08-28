Captivating Drama ‘Pratha’ Marks Yash Ahlawat's Debut in Regional Cinema

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: The cinema enthusiasts have another reason to rejoice as a captivating drama ‘Pratha’ is set to grace the silver screen on 15th September across Odisha. What makes this film even more exciting is the debut of Yash Ahlawat in the regional movie industry. With a well-crafted storyline and stunning visuals, the film promises to be a huge success.

Yash Ahlawat will be seen playing the role of the main villain in the movie. The movie will be released in Odia and dubbed in Hindi and Punjabi.

Swaraj Barik, Sheetal Patro and Simran Kaur will be seen in the important roles.

‘Pratha’ revolves around the story of a beautiful village haunted by a horrible tradition that stops young men from getting married. This practice, passed down through generations, ruins the lives of young men and women. The headman of the village is the one who keeps this tradition going. The story opens up knot by knot and boggles a sane mind.

The Trailer is Out!

The movie trailer opens with a series of breathtaking shots that take viewers to rural Odisha. These visuals capture the essence of serene landscapes and vibrant traditions. The trailer strikes a balance between emotional drama and moments of light-heartedness. Music plays a pivotal role in enhancing these mood shifts. By blending traditional Odia music with modern beats, the trailer gains a unique flavour that deepens the story's cultural context.

“The way the movie blends tradition and modernity and captures the essence of rural Odisha and its people will touch audiences not just in Odisha, but all around the country,” mentions Yash Ahlawat, Executive Director of the movie.

Some Facts About The Movie

* The shooting of the film lasted for a total of 35 days – 25 days in Koraput (Semiliguda, Deomali, Kotia, Patangi, Semiliguda, Sunabeda, Jeypore, Borigumma & Kotpad) & 10 days in Delhi, Rajasthan- Jaipur, Kishangarh, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Noida.

* It took 8 months to write the story and screenplay of ‘Pratha’.

* The mastermind behind the movie is K Murali Krishna. He is behind the Story, Screenplay and Direction of the movie. He has won multiple awards at different film festivals.

* The movie’s producer Sanlisa Patel hails from a small village in Odisha. Apart from being a film producer, she is a fashion designer, couturier, costume stylist, entrepreneur, filmmaker, and revivalist based in Delhi, India.

* Executive Producer is Yash Ahlawat who will also be seen as the main villain in the movie.

Pratha is a Must-Watch

A movie that takes you into the heart of rural Odisha can’t be missed. The blend of emotional drama and lighthearted moments is sure to create an exhilarating experience. Don't miss the chance to witness the film's rich storytelling and exploration of culture.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor