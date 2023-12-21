Captivating New Romantic Ballad, “Tera Main Deewana,” Takes Hearts on a Melodious Journey

The star-studded launch of the song was attended by Rakesh Kumar Pal, Freddy Daruwala, Archana Gautam, Mohit Kapoor, Prishita Singh and many more

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21: Today marks the much-anticipated release of “Tera Main Deewana,” from the house of T- Series, a soul-stirring romantic song that transcends boundaries with its enchanting melody and visually stunning cinematography.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of majestic mountains, “Tera Main Deewana” is a musical masterpiece that embraces listeners like a warm blanket, weaving a tale of love and passion. The song’s timeless lyrics and evocative composition create an emotional resonance that lingers long after the last note.

“We wanted to create a musical journey that tugs at the heartstrings and transports listeners to a world of love and beauty_*shares the director Suman Guha.

“Tera Main Deewana is not just a song; it’s an emotional embrace, a celebration of romance that we hope resonates with everyone, says the beautiful actors of the song Vipin and Preet

”This song, ‘Tera Main Deewana,’ is a musical confession of love, an echo of the heart’s deepest emotions. Through melody and lyrics, we invite you to join us on a journey where love speaks in every note, and passion resonates in every beat” says MRaasik who is singer and also the composer and the co- lyricist.

“‘Tera Main Deewana’ is more than a song; it’s a heartfelt expression, a musical journey through the landscapes of love. With every note, I hope to convey the emotions that make this song a warm, musical embrace for all hearts to feel” says the melodious singer Keka Ghoshal.

”In ‘Tera Main Deewana,’ each word is a brushstroke painting the canvas of love. The lyrics are a poetic dance, weaving emotions that mirror the intricacies of the heart” says wordsmith Raja Hasan.

Directed by – Suman Guha, Featuring – Vipin and Preet, Dop – Sailesh Avasti, Singer – MRaasik, Keka Ghoshal, Music Composer – MRaasik, Lyrics – Raja Hasan, MRaasik, Song Arranged and Produced by – Pratik Lalji, Guitars – Pratik Lalji, Flute – Harshit Shankar, Vocals recorded – Chinmay Mestry (YRF Studios), Mix and Master – Pratik Lalji, Special thanks to – Ashwini Kumar, Music on- T-Series.

Watch the song on the official YouTube Channel of T-Series https://youtu.be/qQpWJmgDgn4?si=95IgV7RK2p_JdNYg

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor