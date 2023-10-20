Car Street Celebrates Their Eight Years of Excellence in Luxury Pre-Owned Vehicle Dealerships

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], October 20: Car Street, India's one of the largest pre-owned car dealers, celebrated their eight-year successful journey in the luxury automobile segment. In a short span of eight years, Car Street has garnered over 10,000 customers, has two showrooms in Delhi, and is working on a pan-India scale.

The day began their successful journey of eight years filled with hard work and consistency. The brand celebrated its achievement in a greater-than-life manner recently. They hosted 70+ top influencers and celebrities from across India at their largest store in Naraina, Delhi. The event involved top personalities like ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul, luxury fashion influencer Niki Mehra, and popular names like Kirti Singh, Manleen Puri, and many more. The brand also made the guests experience driving in the rarest luxury cars in India, followed by a sound show of the cars, which the guests highly appreciated.

Car Street Founder & Director Gurvinder Singh, said, "It is a matter of great honour and pride that we have completed 8 years as one of the leaders in pre-owned luxury vehicle dealers. We started this journey by selling basic cars and now sell luxury cars. We feel delighted to celebrate this achievement."

