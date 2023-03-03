carandbike.com appoints Girish Karkera as its New Editor-in-Chief

India's leading auto technology platform, carandbike.com has appointed Girish Vaman Karkera as its Editor-in-Chief effective February 1, 2023.

carandbike is India's largest hyper-local integrated platform for content and commerce. In his new role, Girish will lead the editorial initiatives to create insightful and engaging automobile content for a passionate and diverse car&bike audience.

Girish brings to car&bike a deep understanding and extensive experience of having covered the auto sector for over two decades in India and mapping its evolution. He was Editor - BBC Top Gear India for over a decade and Consulting Editor - Times Auto prior to joining the car&bike team. He has also worked in organisations like Haymarket SAC Publishing (India) Pvt. Ltd. and The Indian Express, where he started his journalism career over 25 years ago.

"I'm excited to kick start this new journey at carandbike.com. It is an honour to lead the editorial mandate of such an iconic title. car&bike has been at the forefront of addressing the needs and answering queries of auto enthusiasts. With such a strong legacy and an enthusiastic team supporting me, my aim will be to keep its stature growing," said Girish Karkera.

"Ever since our acquisition of car&bike, we find ourselves drawn closer to a vast population of automotive enthusiasts in India. As the brand moves deeper into new markets, we are delighted to have Girish Karkera join us with his content expertise. Together with our vibrant and energetic team, we are confident that he will create relatable automotive content for our audience," said Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, MFCWL.

A resident of Mumbai, Girish Karkera has also been part of the World Car Awards and Indian Car of the Year jury on multiple occasions.

car&bike is a leading auto technology platform with a focus to build India's largest hyper-local integrated platform for content and commerce. The platform has been built on path-breaking auto programming, intensive coverage of global automobile news and the largest used car range with exclusive online booking of 5000+ cars across 300+ cities. In a short span of time, c&b has clearly established itself as one of the top auto portal in the country and the fastest growing used car brand by far. The business offers technology solutions to all the stakeholders of the automotive industry at various points of buy and sell value chain. car&bike was recently acquired by Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited, India's leading player in the used car vehicle ecosystem.

