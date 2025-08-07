CARD91 Launches AI-Powered UPI Credit Scoring Engine to Enable Smarter Lending and Drive Financial Inclusion

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 7: CARD91, a leading payments infrastructure provider, has launched its AI-powered UPI Credit Scoring Enginea behavioural Business Rules Engine (BRE) that transforms real-time UPI transaction data into dynamic, actionable credit scores.

Built to go beyond traditional bureau-based assessments, the solution enables banks, NBFCs, and fintechs to underwrite and pre-approve thin-file and new-to-credit customers with greater confidenceenhancing approval rates, reducing default risk, and driving financial inclusion.

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, commented:

"Millions of deserving borrowers remain underserved due to limited or no bureau history. Our AI-powered UPI Credit Scoring Engine redefines risk assessmentenabling lenders to extend credit responsibly while protecting their portfolios."

Core Capabilities

- Behavioural Credit Scoring (0-100)

Uses machine learning to analyze real-time UPI transaction patternsfrequency, value, and categoriesto compute a behavioural score, independent of traditional bureau history.

- Customizable Eligibility Filters

Filter applicants based on income range, transaction history, location, or demographic data to align with one's credit product's risk appetite.

- Real-Time & Bulk Score Generation

Generate scores instantly via API or in batchesseamlessly integrated into onboarding or underwriting workflows.

- Automated Risk Segmentation

Automatically classify customers into High, Medium, or Low risk bands based on scoring thresholds tailored to one's business rules.

- Configurable Approval Matrix

Map risk bands to decision flowsauto-approve, flag for manual review, or rejectreducing manual intervention and improving turnaround time.

- Bureau Score Benchmarking

Compare behavioural UPI scores with bureau ratings to measure uplift, validate credit decisions, and improve portfolio segmentation.

Reimagine Lending with CARD91

Compliant, scalable, and AI-driven, CARD91's UPI Credit Scoring Engine enables lenders to modernize underwriting, reach underserved segments, and scale responsibly. It is built for banks, NBFCs, and digital lenders.

It works seamlessly for institutions offering Credit Cards, Credit Lines, Personal Loans, and BNPL productshelping them extend credit confidently to thin-file and new-to-credit segments.

About CARD91

CARD91 is a Payments Infrastructure company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to Banks and other Regulated Entities. The company offers complete tech stacks for PPI, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI Switch, Credit Line on UPI, UPI Credit Score Engine, Merchant Management, and Merchant Onboarding (with fraud checks). With a team strength of 70+ professionals, CARD91 operates across key financial hubs, including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

For more information, visit www.card91.io or contact sales@card91.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446086/Card91_Logo.jpg

