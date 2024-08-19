CARD91 Launches 'Reignite' - Empowering Women Professionals to Return to Work

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19: CARD91 is excited to announce the launch of Reignitea new initiative designed to support women professionals as they return to the workforce after a career break. Whether they've been away for three years or six, Reignite is here to help them step back into their careers with confidence and ease.

What's Reignite all about?

Understanding that returning to work after a break can be challenging, CARD91 has created a program focused entirely on the needs of these professionals. Reignite offers a personalised onboarding experience to ensure participants feel supported from the start. The program also includes comprehensive skill refreshment modules to bring them up to speed with the latest industry trends and technologies. Additionally, mentorship support from experienced professionals will guide participants through every step of their journey.

Here's what applicants can expect with Reignite:

* Personalised Onboarding: Tailored support to help them reintegrate smoothly.

* Skill Refreshment: Modules that cover the latest industry trends and technologies.

* Mentorship: Guidance from seasoned professionals to navigate their return to work.

* Collaborative Environment: An inclusive team environment that values their unique contributions.

Eligibility:

Reignite is open to women professionals who have a career gap of 3 to 6 years and a minimum of 4 years of prior work experience. CARD91 welcomes candidates from diverse backgrounds and industries, bringing a wealth of experience and perspectives to the team.

Application Process:

Interested professionals can apply by submitting their resumes to careers@card91.io

Ajay Pandey, CEO of CARD91, proudly talks about this initiative. He says, "We are incredibly proud to launch Reignite. This program reflects our commitment to diversity and inclusion. By providing a supportive pathway for women to re-enter the workforce, we are not just filling positionswe are tapping into a reservoir of talent and experience that will drive innovation and growth at CARD91 and across the fintech industry."

About CARD91:

CARD91 is an Issuance Platform-as-a-Service company providing unparalleled technology infrastructure to Banks, Prepaid License holders, and Authorized Dealers. The company enables the issuance and management of various payment instruments, including PPIs, Debit, Credit, Multi-Currency, UPI, Credit Line on UPI, and more. CARD91's solutions empower faster decision-making, enhanced control, and improved transaction visibility for its partners.

CARD91 looks forward to welcoming back talented professionals through the Reignite program.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2484517/Reignite_CARD91.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446086/4778083/Card91_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor